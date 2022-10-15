Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
wtae.com
Donut Fest Pittsburgh to be held in Oakland
PITTSBURGH — Donut Fest is coming to Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood this weekend. Donut Fest Pittsburgh is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Cathedral Room at Saint Nicholas on South Dithridge Street. According to its website, "Donut Fest is a celebration of the...
wtae.com
Dave Matthews to perform at John Fetterman rally in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Musician Dave Matthews will perform at a Pittsburgh rally for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. The free event is slated for Oct. 26 at Stage AE on the city's North Shore. The RSVP page for the event says that demand is expected to exceed capacity, and...
pittsburghparent.com
Moonshot Museum will open to the public on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Pennsylvania’s first space museum
Launching a new model for collaboration between education-focused nonprofits and innovative industry, Moonshot Museum will send visitors on simulated lunar missions designed to foster space career + community readiness and propel young people of all backgrounds to pursue space-related careers across the spectrum of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM), including space careers in medicine, business, law, policy, and the humanities.
Regent Square residents fed up with massive construction hole
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people who live in Regent Square are fed up with the large construction hole on East End Avenue.It has blocked the street for weeks now. Residents say aside from it taking so long to fix, the hole's a safety concern, especially with trick-or-treaters gearing up.Residents are hoping a little publicity of the problem will push the city to respond.
Vegas-style casino event coming to Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Johnstown, a Vegas-themed event is coming to the Sunnehanna Country Club on Oct. 20. The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is hosting its first-ever “Black Bear Casino Night” fundraiser with tons of Vegas-style events happening throughout the evening. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
Historic Black church may return to Lower Hill after half century of displacement
“Demolition of Bethel AME Church, Wylie Avenue and Elm Street, Lower Hill District, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 24, 1957.” (Photo by Charles ‘Teenie’ Harris/Carnegie Museum of Art/Getty Images) Talks between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bethel AME Church are nearly “solidified” even as the club’s developers head into a...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople packed for annual festival
ZELIENOPLE — Smiling faces of all ages graced the sidewalks of the borough Saturday, the first day of the two-day Zelienople Country Fall Festival. The sunny sky and blowing, fiery leaves set the scene for the annual festival, which was swarming with folks looking for an unusual craft, a piece of artisan jewelry, unique Christmas present or tasty treat.
wtae.com
Areas of Western Pennsylvania see first snowfall of the season
Some areas of Western Pennsylvania woke up to the first snowfall of the season Wednesday. Watch the video above for more on Wednesday's wintry wake-up call. Photos from along I-79 near Grove City and Slippery Rock showed the wintry conditions. In Portersville, snow was seen sticking mainly to grassy areas.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strike
PITTSBURGH — Newsroom employees at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette went on strike Tuesday. Workers walked off the job and gathered outside the newspaper's North Shore offices with picket signs. Post-Gazette strike: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh said in a...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
kidsburgh.org
The Rachel Carson EcoVillage will bring sustainable living and a shared mission to the North Hills
Story by Andrea Stehle. Photos courtesy of Judy Trupin. A new community is coming to Pittsburgh. In its early planning stages, the Rachel Carson EcoVillage in Gibsonia will be a multi-generational community welcoming individuals of all backgrounds — including those with young kids — and focusing on sustainability. This unique, cooperative village will be located on Chatham University’s Eden Hall campus, giving residents access to the university community and campus amenities, plus a chance to contribute to the university’s advancement of sustainability.
wtae.com
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
Toys R Us returns to the Pittsburgh area; here’s where
PITTSBURGH — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys R Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. The toy store giant filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all locations the following year as declining...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here’s what we’re covering for Week 8
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania.
theincline.com
🇱🇹 Meet Kaunas, Pittsburgh’s Lithuanian doppelgänger
Kaunas might look like the ’Burgh, but it has an interesting history all its own. What if I told you there was a city nearly the same size and shape as Pittsburgh complete with eerie parallels and its own interesting history?. During the worst of the pandemic when we...
Comments / 3