Millcreek, UT

kjzz.com

WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
kslnewsradio.com

Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults

PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home

OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories

SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County

HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

