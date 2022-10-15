Read full article on original website
KSLTV
RV set on fire at Chick-fil-A parking lot, police search for owner
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Authorities are looking for the owner of a motor home that was set on fire in a parking lot Saturday night. Sgt. Blake Ottesen with the Spanish Fork Police Department told KSL TV they received calls of the vehicle fire at the Chick-fil-A parking lot at approximately 9:35 p.m.
kjzz.com
3 accused gang members named as suspects in 2020 murder of 21-year-old man in Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News exclusive investigation uncovers a major break in a two-year murder mystery. A young man gunned down exactly two years ago today and Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera named three Bloods gang members as suspects in the killing of Manuel Felipe Gonzalez-Cortez, 21, who was living here on student visa.
kjzz.com
WJPD investigating suspect impersonating as police officer, pulls over woman
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan Police are on the lookout for a suspicious vehicle suspected of impersonating a police officer and pulling over a woman. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., when dispatch received a call about a suspicious vehicle attempting to pull over another motorist.
kjzz.com
Families remember Utah teens lost in car crashes, remind drivers to be aware on roads
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, 33 teenagers were killed on Utah’s roads, leaving many families grieving. KUTV spoke with some of those families who said they hope no one else will experience the pain of losing a teenage driver again. Isaac Call’s 18-year-old sister Emma...
kjzz.com
Man shot during argument over cigarette at Ballpark motel dies 1 week later
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was shot in the head Oct. 11 at motel in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, according to authorities. The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Nickolas Parks, 38. Parks was allegedly shot during an...
KSLTV
Victim in State Street shooting dies in hospital
SALT LAKE CITY – The victim of the shooting at a State Street motel died in the hospital Monday, according to police. Salt Lake City Police said 38-year-old Nickolas Parks has died after being shot in the head during a verbal argument with Thomas Leroy Glasker, 71, and Joseph Marquez, 60, on Oct. 11.
kjzz.com
Suspected Utah serial bank robber arrested in Colorado
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KUTV) — A suspected serial bank robber accused of numerous robberies in Utah was arrested by authorities in Colorado. Markee Denzel Hagans, 24, of Utah was arrested Monday by the Greenwood Village Police Department, with the assistance of FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
kslnewsradio.com
Payson Police Department warns of new scam targeting older adults
PAYSON, Utah — A new scam targets older adults and manipulates them into emptying out their bank accounts. The Payson Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to warn against the fraud. The PPD said fraudsters contacted older adults and posed as someone from the government. The fraudsters claimed...
ksl.com
Vehicle crash causes minor damage to Ogden home
OGDEN – A crash at the corner of 27th Street and Monroe Boulevard on Monday led to minor injuries and damages to a home. Ogden Police Sgt. William Farr said an eastbound vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle traveling south at about 9:50 a.m. The southbound car was pushed by the force into a house at the corner of 27th and Monroe.
Gephardt Daily
TRAX hit-and-run driver in custody, victim struck while walking dog is stable
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorist hit by a TRAX train Friday night while running a red light – which then knocked him into a pedestrian – has landed in jail. Utah Transit Authority police located the man and his vehicle...
kjzz.com
Two transported to hospital via helicopter in separate incidents on I-80
ECHO, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were transported to the hospital after separate incidents on westbound Interstate 80 in Summit County. Officials said they were called to mile marker 170 at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a woman in labor with possible complications. "To make...
ksl.com
Teens charged with murder also had violent juvenile histories
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers charged as adults with murder for allegedly shooting a driver during an attempted carjacking have been arrested several times over the past year, in connection with other violent crimes that include another shooting, allegedly hitting a police officer with a car and armed robbery, according to court records.
kjzz.com
DWR urges wildlife safety as winter approaches, following attacks on 2 men by grizzly bear
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The story of two college students, one from Utah, recovering by a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming is gaining national attention. Brady, a wrestler from the Cedar City area, is making a full recovery thanks to the support of a teammate. Many people have...
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
kjzz.com
Unpredictable fall weather makes search and rescue crews nervous
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While details of the forecast may change, it looks as though Utah will get its first serious taste of winter-like weather this coming weekend. The shift from mild and sunny to cold and potentially snowy has search and rescue crews nervous. “Yes, people will...
Bountiful dog dies after deer attack in front lawn
Security video captures the stare-down between a deer and a defenseless dachshund, capturing the final moment before an attack.
Gephardt Daily
Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
Man dies after apparent accident while doing yardwork in Sandy
A Utah man died Friday evening after an apparent accident while working outside, according to Sandy Police.
Provo police chief resigns after just one year
The Provo Police Chief formally resigned from his role on Sunday and an acting chief was named by the mayor Monday morning.
