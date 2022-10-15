ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

KENTUCKY STATE
bereadylexington.com

Lexington Activates Community Winter Weather Plan

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has been made aware of temperatures near freezing beginning this evening. Therefore, the community winter weather plan will be in effect beginning this evening and until Thursday morning (October 20th). Forecasts will be monitored throughout the week and an extension of the activation announced as needed.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

KSP launches seat belt usage program in 5 rural counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police has launched a program with five rural counties to increase seat belt usage. The five counties selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety project are Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon. They were chosen based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 injured in Nicholasville crash overnight

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Three individuals are in the hospital after an overnight crash in Nicholasville. The crash happened on North Main Street at Orchard Drive, according to authorities. Police told FOX 56 that a car and a pickup truck collided in the roadway, ultimately sending both drivers...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake's Forecast | A storm chance mainly south

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the best chance of seeing rain this entire week. This even comes with a low-end severe threat. Let's get to it! Starting off across the bluegrass temps are in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Student gets caught in school bus door

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We're told the driver's attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
WTVQ

Popular car show helps raise money for veteran's center

LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its' 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
LEXINGTON, KY
wvlt.tv

SEC announces Tennessee-Kentucky game time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will face Kentucky inside Neyland Stadium at night. The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff time between the rivals was set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will also air on ESPN. Right now, Tennessee is ranked No. 3 on the Associated Press...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild wind will continue to increase our fire threat, which is why a Red Flag Warning is active. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, gusting up to 40 mph. A cold front will push across the Bluegrass, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. The best...
LEXINGTON, KY

