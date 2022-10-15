Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro
Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
richlandsource.com
Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Middlefield Cardinal drops a goose egg on Bristolville Bristol
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Bristolville Bristol 3-0 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 18. Recently on October 11, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga
Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Salem shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
Salem's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chesterland West Geauga 1-0 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
richlandsource.com
Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour
Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
whbc.com
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
Canton Central Catholic remembering junior killed in crash
Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.
richlandsource.com
High School football playoff picture coming into view
MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game
Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.
WATCH: 92-year-old Guardians fan watches incredible win
Saturday night was an incredible win for Cleveland Guardians fans as the young team won Game 3 of the American Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Elyria man has sticker shock after opening his recent electric bill
A man in Elyria is experiencing sticker shock after he got in the mail a whopper of an electricity bill.
