ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rootstown Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro

Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
STREETSBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Vice-grip defense fuels Warren Howland's win over Painesville Harvey

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Warren Howland stopped Painesville Harvey to the tune of a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Recently on October 13, Painesville Harvey squared off with Ashtabula Lakeside in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
PAINESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance

Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga

Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison's Tucker, Huff honored by OCC

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison’s Taylor Tucker was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Zac Huff was recognized as the Coach of the Year when the All-OCC girls soccer team was announced Tuesday. The Rams won their third consecutive OCC title, finishing 6-1. Ashland...
MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour

Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
whbc.com

Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

High School football playoff picture coming into view

MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
OHIO STATE
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy