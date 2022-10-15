Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: October 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Showers in the morning, staying cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 40% High of 58°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Chilly and calm. Low of 48°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Partly cloudy...
everythinglubbock.com
Ricky is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Ricky as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday October 18. Reach out to LAS to adopt Ricky at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Ricky!
everythinglubbock.com
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
everythinglubbock.com
Katie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Katie as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 17. Reach out to LAS to adopt Katie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Katie!
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
everythinglubbock.com
Catholic Charities and Amerigroup partner for Fall Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas- Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup and several other agencies will be holding a Fall Fest on Friday, October 21. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1005 34th Street.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center
It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
levellandnews.net
CITY OF LEVELLAND FACES LOSS OF LIFE
Long Caption CITYOFLEVELLANDFACESLOSSOFLIFE– A two vehicle collision on Highway 385 roughly two miles north of Levelland resulted in one fatality. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, City of Levelland Animal Control officers were working and parked northbound on the improved shoulder of Highway 385. A pickup truck heading northbound drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Animal Control vehicle. Animal Control officer and driver of the city vehicle, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Animal Control officer and passenger Jonathan David Corder, 41, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for severe injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland. (Staff Photo by DeeLaine Ruiz)
Crash with LCSO deputy leaves two injured, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people had minor injuries after a crash that appeared to involve a deputy with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police said the call came in at 5:57 p.m. to 4th Street and Frankford Avenue. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle flipped over. […]
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
fox34.com
2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84
SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
West Virginia - Texas Tech TV and Kickoff Announced
West Virginia and Texas Tech will square off under the lights
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Some involved in Seagraves ISD bus crash released from hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Many of the people involved in the crash involving a Seagraves ISD bus and a truck have been released from the hospital. Three children sustained minor injuries and two adults were moderately injured. All those who were in the bus have been...
‘It all happened so fast:’ Seagraves ISD Superintendent says community came together after bus crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Seagraves ISD Superintendent talked with KLBK News about the bus crash that happened on Saturday on US Highway 62/82 and David Bailey Road. Superintendent Joshua Goen was in a vehicle behind the bus and explained how the crash happened. He said the bus was on its way to the UIL Marching […]
Two-vehicle crash reported north of Lubbock Friday, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available. Video showed numerous […]
everythinglubbock.com
1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
everythinglubbock.com
Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says
LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
School bus crash north of Brownfield, Seagraves ISD offers update
Emergency crews responded to a school bus crash north of Brownfield Saturday afternoon. No kids were seriously hurt. However, one person was seriously injured.
One person suffers severe injuries after crash near Levelland, DPS says
LEVELLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385 north of Levelland on Thursday morning. One person had severe injuries, according to DPS, and was taken to a hospital in Lubbock. Another person was taken to a hospital in Levelland. The crash was first reported at 10:05 […]
33 felony arrests made in Lubbock anti-gang operation, TAG says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center made 33 felony arrests and identified 20 gang members during a two-day operation, according to a release Monday. TAG said the gang-suppression operation, conducted on October 13 and 14, was focused on combating violent crime. The operation resulted in 47.7 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 ounces of marijuana […]
