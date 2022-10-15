ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: October 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Showers in the morning, staying cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 40% High of 58°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Chilly and calm. Low of 48°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Partly cloudy...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Ricky is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Ricky as their Pet of the Day for Tuesday October 18. Reach out to LAS to adopt Ricky at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Ricky!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Katie is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Katie as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 17. Reach out to LAS to adopt Katie at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Katie!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Catholic Charities and Amerigroup partner for Fall Festival

LUBBOCK, Texas- Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with Amerigroup and several other agencies will be holding a Fall Fest on Friday, October 21. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center, located at 1005 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center

It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

CITY OF LEVELLAND FACES LOSS OF LIFE

Long Caption CITYOFLEVELLANDFACESLOSSOFLIFE– A two vehicle collision on Highway 385 roughly two miles north of Levelland resulted in one fatality. Around 10 a.m. Thursday, City of Levelland Animal Control officers were working and parked northbound on the improved shoulder of Highway 385. A pickup truck heading northbound drifted into the shoulder and collided with the Animal Control vehicle. Animal Control officer and driver of the city vehicle, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Animal Control officer and passenger Jonathan David Corder, 41, was transported to UMC in Lubbock for severe injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Covenant Hospital in Levelland. (Staff Photo by DeeLaine Ruiz)
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

2 injured in rollover on Hwy. 84

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover northwest of Lubbock. The crash occurred on Hwy. 84 near CR 6100 around 2:30 p.m. A vehicle flipped, coming to a rest on its roof. Two of the occupants were injured. Authorities stated the injuries...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex overnight, serious injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock police responded around 12:40 a.m. to a stabbing at an apartment complex near Avenue S. and 13th Street. According to the Lubbock Police Department, Noris Davidson, 40, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At the time, no arrests had been made, LPD said.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sunday crash victim has ‘life-threatening injuries,’ LPD says

LUBBOCK, TX – Antoinette Flores, 35, was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning in the 7400 block of 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. At 3:54 a.m., Flores was driving west on 50th Street when she lost control, LPD said. Her vehicle...
LUBBOCK, TX

