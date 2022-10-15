Lassen County Office of Education, Lassen County Fair host Schools vs. Schools Festival of Lights competition

Read full article on original website
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Q2 Lunch Passes will be passed out in your advocacy class today. If you met the GPA requirement of 2.25 to go off campus, you will receive a pass. Students, do your best to keep track of your passes — the price has gone up this year to replace them. See Kelli if you have questions.
Best of Broadway presents Frightmare at the Fair
Well, if you’re one of those folks who just can’t get enough of all that scary stuff, maybe there is a solution for you. Susanville’s Best of Broadway presents Frightmare at the Fair from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Oct 31 at the Lassen County Fairgrounds.
City gives notice of public hearing for Permanent Local Housing Allocation application
The city of Susanville holds a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.19 or as soon thereafter as the business of the council will allow,at City Hall, 66 North Lassen Street, Susanville, California. The City Council will consider a Five-Year Plan and Application for the Permanent Local Housing Allocation program...
LCSO donates equipment to Coppervale
The Coppervale Ski Area, operated by Lassen Community College since 1946, received a new piece of machinery, a Pisten Bully 200, from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO recently acquired the groomer from the U.S. Forestry Service, which used it predominately for grooming parks in the area. “Though...
Lassen High School sporting events this week
Lassen High School announced this week’s sporting events. Girls golf travels to the NAL League Finals at McCloud and field hockey travels to Corning on Monday. On Tuesday, the volleyball team travels to West Valley. On Wednesday, the swim team travels top the NAL League Finals at West Valley.
SPD notes National Teen Driver Safety Week kicks off Oct. 16
In recognition of National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 16-22), The Susanville Police Department encourages teens and their parents to talk about the importance of following the rules of the road and driving responsibly. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens. According to the Insurance Institute for...
WCSO advises online holiday shoppers to be prepared
The holiday shopping season is coming upon us, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind citizens of how they can protect themselves when having packages delivered to their residence. “Online shopping can be very convenient, but unfortunately this time of year we see an uptick in...
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Another Prison Inmate From Tuolumne County Charged With Homicide
Sonora, CA — For the second time in a two-week span, an inmate originally from Tuolumne County is accused of murdering a fellow state prisoner. We reported earlier that 42-year-old Lawrence Adams was accused of murdering 64-year-old Robert Tunstall of Solano County at the Salinas Valley State prison on October 5. Adams, incarcerated out of Tuolumne County, allegedly used an “inmate-made weapon” to attack and kill Tunstall.
Jazz legend Wayne Bergeron makes a rare, one-night-only public appearance in Susanville
Ignore me at your own peril on this one if you dare, but I’ve got some really big, big music news to share with y’all. Jazz trumpeter Wayne Bergeron — yes, oh yes, that Wayne Bergeron who first rose to prominence as a member of Maynard Ferguson’s band in the 1980s and since then has worked on more than 400 TV and movie soundtracks — will perform with the Susanville City Big Band for “An Evening of Jazz” at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. Other featured guest artists at Saturday night’s 7 p.m. show include Danny Sandoval on tenor sax and Paul Lenz on trumpet. Oh, and you should know Bergeron rarely (as in almost never) performs in public.
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
