Manton, MI

McBain Tops Manton by 26

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
 4 days ago

MCBAIN – McBain evened its record at 4-4 with a 46-20 win over Manton on Friday.

McBain hosts Muskegon Heights next Friday while Manton (3-5) welcomes in Johannesburg-Lewiston.

MISportsNow

