Man charged after victim fatally shot, carjacked in St. Louis
A man appeared in federal court Tuesday on a carjacking charge connected with a fatal shooting in St. Louis earlier this month.
KMOV
Teen accused of bringing gun to high school football game in Metro East
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) – An 18-year-old is accused of bringing a gun to a football game at a Metro East high school. Tommyandre J. McCarter, of Pontoon Beach, is accused of bringing a gun to the Granite City High School football game on Oct. 14. He was arrested and later released on his own recognizance.
KSDK
Driver shot, passengers injured in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured and two others were hurt in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis Monday night. The man was driving a vehicle near Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m. with four passengers, ages ranging from 17 to 19 years old, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's initial report.
KSDK
Thieves burglarize businesses in the Central West End causing owners to board up
Several restaurants in the Central West End neighborhood in St. Louis are boarded up Tuesday night. This comes after they were broken into two nights straight.
Breckenridge Hills man accused of stabbing father to death
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a 31-year-old man with allegedly stabbing his own father to death over the weekend.
KMOV
4 men charged in connection with mail thefts in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Four men have been charged in connection to mail thefts in the St. Louis area. The accused are Tahj K. Boyd, 19, James R. Townsend, 18, Dwaundre K. Valley, 19, and Dennis Cooperwood Jr., 19. Boyd and Townsend were indicted on Sept. 21 on a...
Person killed in multi-car crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:20 p.m., St. Louis police officers responded to Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard for an accident with injuries. One person was taken to the hospital and later died.
KMOV
Bridgeton woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
More car break-ins at targeted public parking lot
Four cars were broken into near Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼
A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze.
Human remains found in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after the discovery of human remains Monday in north St. Louis.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.
Longtime babysitter of toddler pleads guilty to scalding him
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A longtime babysitter of a toddler pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, recklessly causing serious physical injury, according to court documents. Mindy Lynn Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, was charged in 2018 with a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child...
KSDK
Robbers burglarize clothing store and shoot at store owner, escape in stolen Hyundai
ST. LOUIS — Two robbers burglarized the clothing store on Washington Avenue, exchanged gunfire with the store's owner, and fled in a stolen Hyundai Monday morning, police said. According to St. Louis Metro police, at about 3:20 a.m. two suspects broke into Dictate Never Accept (DNA), a clothing store...
46-year-old killed after altercation in Jennings
Officers are investigating a Sunday murder in Jennings.
recordpatriot.com
South Roxana man charged with home invasion
EDWARDSVILLE – A South Roxana man was charged with home invasion and domestic battery after an incident in Granite City Oct. 15. Jacob T. Adams, 21, of South Roxana, was charged Oct. 17 with home invasion, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony. The...
KMOV
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
Suspected human remains are discovered in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police launched a homicide investigation Monday evening after suspected human remains were uncovered in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a fire department cadaver dog discovered the suspected human remains at about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 3200 block of North 19th St.
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
