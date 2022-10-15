Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
In his Saints debut, Rashid Shaheed showed the power of speed with his 44-yard touchdown
The thunderclap that boomed throughout the Caesars Superdome was the byproduct of New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed announcing he belonged in the NFL with a 44-yard lightning bolt. Shaheed, an undrafted rookie from Weber State, offered some shock and awe in his NFL debut when he took his first...
Kayshon Boutte Adjusting to Leadership Role for LSU
Boutte becoming more of a vocal leader for the Tigers, showing maturity in the locker room.
NOLA.com
Freshmen starting tackles are unusual, so how are LSU's Will Campbell and Emery Jones pulling it off?
It’s not uncommon in college football to see true freshmen playing at skill positions, but LSU coach Brian Kelly said he isn’t sure he’s ever started two freshmen on the offensive line — let alone two tackles. But that has been the case for the Tigers...
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 7? Vote now.
Week 7 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Frustrating loss makes it clear that Jameis Winston should be the Saints' starter
The New Orleans Saints’ 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals cleared up one thing once and for all for the club moving forward. There is no quarterback controversy here. When Jameis Winston is healthy again, he needs to be the team’s starting quarterback. Andy Dalton is a nice...
NOLA.com
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave clears concussion protocol: 'Be ready on Thursday'
Chris Olave is back for Week 7. The New Orleans Saints wide receiver cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, he announced Tuesday in the team's locker room. Olave suffered a concussion during the Saints’ win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 9. He was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Bengals QB Joe Burrow takes a rough hit from Saints LB Demario Davis, who was penalized
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a hard hit from New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in the first quarter of Sunday's game, with Davis receiving a flag on the play. Burrow was working his way to the sideline before making a late decision to toss the ball out of...
NOLA.com
Three things we learned from the Saints' 30-26 loss to the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals rallied with two scores in the final 4 minutes to upend the New Orleans Saints 30-26 Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. It's a quarterback-driven league, and the Bengals have a great one in Joe Burrow. The former LSU star enjoyed a banner day in his return to Louisiana, accounting for all four Bengals touchdowns. Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added an 18-yard touchdown run. Andy Dalton, meanwhile, struggled to put the ball in the end zone for the Saints after a solid opening quarter. Dalton passed for just 162 yards and failed to get the Saints into the end zone on their final four trips inside the red zone.
NOLA.com
Saints estimated 14 players on Monday's injury report without practice; Cardinals had 13
A combined 27 players were listed on Monday's initial injury report from the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals prior to their Week 7 matchup scheduled for Thursday night. The Saints did not practice Monday but estimated 14 impacted players. Six were said to have not practiced. Eight were limited.
NOLA.com
Not much change on the Saints injury report, but rookie Trevor Penning is progressing
The long list of Saints injuries did not change much after the team returned to the practice field Tuesday. After submitting an estimated injury report Monday, the only change on Tuesday's report was safety Marcus Maye (ribs) being upgraded to full participant status. Offensive guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end...
NOLA.com
Former Newman basketball star Randy Livingston 'officially' in Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame after some thought he already was
Randy Livingston apparently wasn't the most surprised when he was notified by Louisiana High School Athletic Association assistant executive director Karen Hoyt that he had been inducted into the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. He is among 10 slated for the Hall. The induction...
Comments / 0