Hometown Hero: Lily Procaccianti, Moses Brown
PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Lily Procaccianti. The reigning 1st Team All-State pick, Procaccianti has scored 22 goals with 8 assists to help the Moses Brown Field Hockey team to a 12-1-1 start in Division I play. “She’s so unselfish, she has incredible vision. She’s just a player you […]
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich woman hosts new 'Positive Aging' podcast
Patricia Raskin, 75, of East Greenwich is the host of a new podcast called Positive-Aging. She came up with the idea three years ago and pitched it to Rhode Island PBS. It is finally coming to fruition, with five of 13 podcasts done. "Many times, people who are older are...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite being shorthanded, Fall River Police win competition while raising money for Special Olympics
Despite being shorthanded, members of the Fall River Police Department competed well all while raising money for Special Olympics. On Saturday, members of the Department competed in the Mansfield Fire Truck Pull which raised money to support the Massachusetts Special Olympics. The FRPD team was constructed on short notice, and...
whatsupnewp.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
East Providence man killed in Route 6 crash
The 25-year-old driver was the only person inside the car at the time, according to officials.
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
Turnto10.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
ABC6.com
Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
rinewstoday.com
Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing
Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Providence honors couples with wedding anniversary celebration
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A wedding anniversary celebration honored 160 couples at Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul on Sunday. The couples, from parishes across Rhode Island, celebrated milestone wedding anniversaries in the past year; some celebrated as long as 70 years of marriage. They renewed their vows and...
Turnto10.com
Providence superintendent, governor consider alternatives to RIPTA
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Some Providence high school students who rely on RIPTA have been getting to school late due to last minute cancellations. Now some ask if it’s time to give up on RIPTA and pay a private bus service to get those students to school. Providence...
Turnto10.com
McKee presses RIPTA board to resolve driver shortage on school bus routes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — As NBC 10 has been reporting for weeks, RIPTA has been canceling its special service for Providence high school students. The transit agency blames a shortage of drivers. Gov. Dan McKee is also blaming RIPTA, calling the poor service this school year “unacceptable.”. The...
WPRI
Warwick PD to host Spooky Fall Festival
Don’t miss Warwick Police Department’s Spooky Fall Festival! “The Rhode Show” gives you a sneak peek of what’s in store for this family-friendly event, coming up this Saturday, October 22. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section...
reportertoday.com
Acting Volunteers Needed for Disaster Training
Providence, Rhode Island (October 6, 2022) – Rhode Island Nursing Education Center seeks standardized patient actors to volunteer for a disaster simulation for students of the University of Rhode Island School of Nursing on Thursday, November 17. The training event will be held at 350 Eddy Street, Providence from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. and repeated again from noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers may choose one or both timeslots. The exercise will help train student nurses in on-site response management including triage and first aid. Online training material, onsite training and free parking will be provided. Sign up at https://signup.com/go/pjZMOxv. Contact Bonnie Rayta at 401-480-8963 or rinec.simulation@riopc.edu to request additional information.
Turnto10.com
Community College of Rhode Island dental hygiene clinic promotes free oral care
October is National Dental Hygiene Month, but the care provided at the Community College of Rhode Island's dental hygiene clinic is year-round, except during fall, spring and summer breaks. "The lack of insurance and the lack of access to care is a big problem," said Dr. Janice Schmitz, program director...
Turnto10.com
LaSalle Bakery unveils 'Hocus Pocus' themed cupcakes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Your "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party is about to get a whole lot sweeter!. LaSalle Bakery in Providence is celebrating the movie's release with some custom-made treats. The movie was filmed in Rhode Island. “It was really exciting for us because people don't even know...
Turnto10.com
State police release identities in Mansfield double fatal crash
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police released the names of two people killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Saturday morning. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the 29.8 mile marker. Police said 32-year-old Crystal Blake of Dorchester and 27-year-old Roland...
