Providence, Rhode Island (October 6, 2022) – Rhode Island Nursing Education Center seeks standardized patient actors to volunteer for a disaster simulation for students of the University of Rhode Island School of Nursing on Thursday, November 17. The training event will be held at 350 Eddy Street, Providence from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. and repeated again from noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers may choose one or both timeslots. The exercise will help train student nurses in on-site response management including triage and first aid. Online training material, onsite training and free parking will be provided. Sign up at https://signup.com/go/pjZMOxv. Contact Bonnie Rayta at 401-480-8963 or rinec.simulation@riopc.edu to request additional information.

