Cranston, RI

WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Lily Procaccianti, Moses Brown

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Lily Procaccianti. The reigning 1st Team All-State pick, Procaccianti has scored 22 goals with 8 assists to help the Moses Brown Field Hockey team to a 12-1-1 start in Division I play. “She’s so unselfish, she has incredible vision. She’s just a player you […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School

(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich woman hosts new 'Positive Aging' podcast

Patricia Raskin, 75, of East Greenwich is the host of a new podcast called Positive-Aging. She came up with the idea three years ago and pitched it to Rhode Island PBS. It is finally coming to fruition, with five of 13 podcasts done. "Many times, people who are older are...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run

2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge Run on Sunday, October 16. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher, completing the four-mile trek in 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43. See the full results for the race, here https://my.racewire.com/results/37200. The event, which runs...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

First dog park in Smithfield opens

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
SMITHFIELD, RI
vineyardgazette.com

Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager

The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

(AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over the weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were "not backing down."
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
ABC6.com

Deerfield Park in Smithfield vandalized

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Smithfield police Deerfield Park was vandalized over the weekend. In a Facebook post Saturday, police said someone spray painted two picnic tables, the concession stand and the grass with “offensive symbols and a racial slur.”. All damage has been repaired. Anyone with information about...
SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

Johnson & Wales launches accelerated BS in Nursing

Johnson & Wales University will launch an accelerated second degree Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing program after receiving approval from the Rhode Island Board of Nursing Registration & Nursing Education. “Rhode Island, like the rest of the country, is experiencing a critical shortage of nursing professionals,” said Sandra G....
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Diocese of Providence honors couples with wedding anniversary celebration

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A wedding anniversary celebration honored 160 couples at Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul on Sunday. The couples, from parishes across Rhode Island, celebrated milestone wedding anniversaries in the past year; some celebrated as long as 70 years of marriage. They renewed their vows and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

Warwick PD to host Spooky Fall Festival

Don’t miss Warwick Police Department’s Spooky Fall Festival! “The Rhode Show” gives you a sneak peek of what’s in store for this family-friendly event, coming up this Saturday, October 22. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section...
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

Acting Volunteers Needed for Disaster Training

Providence, Rhode Island (October 6, 2022) – Rhode Island Nursing Education Center seeks standardized patient actors to volunteer for a disaster simulation for students of the University of Rhode Island School of Nursing on Thursday, November 17. The training event will be held at 350 Eddy Street, Providence from 7:30 to 11:00 a.m. and repeated again from noon to 3:30 p.m. Volunteers may choose one or both timeslots. The exercise will help train student nurses in on-site response management including triage and first aid. Online training material, onsite training and free parking will be provided. Sign up at https://signup.com/go/pjZMOxv. Contact Bonnie Rayta at 401-480-8963 or rinec.simulation@riopc.edu to request additional information.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

LaSalle Bakery unveils 'Hocus Pocus' themed cupcakes

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Your "Hocus Pocus 2" watch party is about to get a whole lot sweeter!. LaSalle Bakery in Providence is celebrating the movie's release with some custom-made treats. The movie was filmed in Rhode Island. “It was really exciting for us because people don't even know...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

State police release identities in Mansfield double fatal crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police released the names of two people killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield early Saturday morning. The crash was reported at about 4 a.m. near the 29.8 mile marker. Police said 32-year-old Crystal Blake of Dorchester and 27-year-old Roland...
MANSFIELD, MA

