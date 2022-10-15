ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers City, MI

Rogers City Bests Alcona, Moves to 8-0

By Joe Buczek
 4 days ago

ROGERS CITY – Rogers City continued its undefeated season Friday with a 42-26 win over Alcona.

Rogers City (8-0) travels to Hillman next Friday to close out its regular season.

