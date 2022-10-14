ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville is now preparing to honor local residents who served our country. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and the city is planning for the Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade for Saturday November 12. High school marching bands Veteran’s groups, emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs and others will be in the parade and organizers are still looking for additional bands, old cars, floats or anything and anybody that wants to be in the Parade.

