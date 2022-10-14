ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Cambridge Volleyball Team Defeats Martins Ferry in Five Sets

It took five sets, but the Cambridge High School volleyball team defeated Martins Ferry 3-2 in the first-round of East District Division II playoffs on Monday. After four long sets, the Bobcats’ Kylie Taylor took matters into her own hands reeling off an unprecedented 15 serves in a row to give Cambridge the 15-0 fifth set victory and the match.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Lady Cats Down Philo in Double-OT

The Cambridge High School girls’ soccer team had to play into the second overtime, but the result was worth the extra time as the Lady Cats defeated Philo 3-2 in Division II East District sectional playoff action Monday night at McFarland Stadium. Destiny Garcia scored two goals in the...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Win Wheeling Nailers tickets for Friday, October 28

Here’s your chance to win a pair of tickets for the Wheeling Nailers vs. Cincinnati Cyclones game on Friday, October 28 at 7:10 p.m. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight 10/23 and winners will be drawn 10/24. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
WHEELING, WV
Relay For Life planned on October 22 at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Muskingum University students will be participating in the 2022 Relay For Life. Organizers are inviting the New Concord community to join the fundraiser on Saturday, October 22 at Sherman Field on the university campus. To participate, you can create a team, make a donation or...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Terri Jean Powell, 56 of Zanesville

Terri Powell, 56 of Zanesville, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Genesis Hospital. She was born on July 4, 1966, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Terri Moore and Renee (Bare) Kidwell. Terri took pride in her Native American culture. She was a member of the Alcoholic Anonymous, completing 6 years of sobriety. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with her children.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Standards-based Report Cards Introduced at Cambridge Elementary Schools

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – When report cards are shared with elementary school parents at the end of the first grading period in mid-October, there will be significant changes. Cambridge City School District is moving to a standards-based report card for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The new grade card...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Watt Center presents ‘All Aboard: A Railroad Trip through Coal Country’

BARNESVILLE – The Watt Center for History and the Arts in Barnesville is presenting local historian Dave Adair on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Through photographs, Dave will take us from Cambridge to Bellaire to explore the many communities and coal mines along the way. Your “ticket” is a $5 donation at the door. Children 12 and under will be admitted free of charge.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Talk of the Town: Teacher of the Month

Sean Fennel is joined by Morgan Hoisky, the Teacher of The Month to discuss her role at John Glenn High School and the ways she impacts the lives of her students everyday.
Zanesville is preparing for its Veterans Day Parade in November

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville is now preparing to honor local residents who served our country. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and the city is planning for the Muskingum County Veterans Day Parade for Saturday November 12. High school marching bands Veteran’s groups, emergency vehicles, 4-H clubs and others will be in the parade and organizers are still looking for additional bands, old cars, floats or anything and anybody that wants to be in the Parade.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a Plane Crash in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio –The Ohio State Highway Patrol has reported a plane crash earlier this morning in Marietta. According to the Marietta Police, the plane crashed into a parking lot on Pike street near the Marietta and Washington County line. Police say plane that crashed was a commuter plane. In a tweet posted to Twitter by OSHP, they were advising residents to avoid SR 7 between I-77 and Browns Road. According to ODOT SR 7 has since been reopened.There are no further details at this time.
MARIETTA, OH
North Carolina man Charged in Martins Ferry with Attempted Murder and Attempted Felonious Assault

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — A North Carolina man has been charged in Martins Ferry with attempted murder and attempted felonious assault. According to court records, 19-year-old Caydn Groce of Mocksville North Carolina, allegedly stabbed his girlfriends father in February of this year. Groce has pleaded innocent to both charges. If Groce is found guilty he faces up to 11 years in jail. The deadline for Groce’s plea agreement is set for December 19th and his trial is set for January 10th. Groce is still in jail on a $15,000 bond.
MARTINS FERRY, OH
Former downtown Zanesville historical building to be remodeled with a $1.1 million investment

ZANESVILLE, Ohio -A downtown Zanesville revitalization project designed to foster small business growth and economic development is one step closer to reality. The Downtown Exchange LLC, in collaboration with multiple other agencies and the City of Zanesville, has announced an investment of over $1.1 million to redevelop a building in downtown Zanesville to create a mixed-use marketplace and co-working space.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Coshocton County Man arrested Following a Search Warrant

COSHOCTON, Ohio — One man from Coshocton county is in police custody following a search warrant at his residence. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, they retrieved a large amount of suspected drugs as well as money. The man’s name has not been released as criminal charges are still pending.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Several Groups Including One From Belmont County Are Asking EPA to Revoke Ohio’s Authority to Regulate Fracking Waste Wells

BELMONT COUNTY (AP)- More than two dozen citizen, environmental and faith groups want the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to revoke Ohio’s authority to regulate fracking waste. In a new petition, the groups say the Ohio Department of Natural Resources hasn’t complied with federal Safe Drinking Water Act requirements, or...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

