Full throttle: Lewisburg Tri-County North establishes quick lead, cruises past Union City Mississinawa Valley

WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Sidney Daily News
Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash
DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
wfft.com
Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line
FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
1017thepoint.com
LARGE SENIOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PLANNED FOR GARWOOD ROAD
(Richmond, IN)--A large new senior housing community is in the works for Richmond. Richmond Common Council on Monday night learned of plans to develop 26 multi-family units near the south end of Garwood Road – just north of the pond at the intersection of Garwood and Wernle Road. "The establishment plan show a total of 26 multi-family structures totalling 232 dwelling units," explained a city representative Monday night. That’s a city representative last night. Plans call for plenty of amenities. "A fitness center, event center, playground, dog park, putting green, and walking paths," the representative said. The request was referred to the Plan Commission and will come back before council at a later date.
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
thegnarlygnome.com
Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup
You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking traffic along U.S. 50 in Greendale
GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic along westbound U.S. 50 at Bellview Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays near the interstate in Greendale, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
WLWT 5
Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home
BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
