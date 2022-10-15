ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, OH

Full throttle: Lewisburg Tri-County North establishes quick lead, cruises past Union City Mississinawa Valley

By AI Sports Desk
richlandsource.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Mason Montgomery Road near Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MASON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Russia boys basketball coach dies after crash

DAYTON — Russia High School’s boys basketball coach, who was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 8, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post, David Borchers, 54, of Houston, was critically injured while driving on state Route 66, north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township, when a vehicle driven by Jorden Mumaw, 31, of Rossburg, went left of center and struck Borchers’ vehicle.
RUSSIA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina

Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
CELINA, OH
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
CINCINNATI, OH
wfft.com

Motorcycle crash leaves Ohio man dead near state line

FORT RECOVERY, Ohio (WFFT) - An Ohio man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Mercer County. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department says 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell drove off the road on State Route 119 near Indiana Ohio State Line Road. First responders took him to a hospital in Coldwater,...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

LARGE SENIOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENT PLANNED FOR GARWOOD ROAD

(Richmond, IN)--A large new senior housing community is in the works for Richmond. Richmond Common Council on Monday night learned of plans to develop 26 multi-family units near the south end of Garwood Road – just north of the pond at the intersection of Garwood and Wernle Road. "The establishment plan show a total of 26 multi-family structures totalling 232 dwelling units," explained a city representative Monday night. That’s a city representative last night. Plans call for plenty of amenities. "A fitness center, event center, playground, dog park, putting green, and walking paths," the representative said. The request was referred to the Plan Commission and will come back before council at a later date.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS

(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking traffic along U.S. 50 in Greendale

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic along westbound U.S. 50 at Bellview Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays near the interstate in Greendale, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
GREENDALE, IN
WLWT 5

Stonelick Twp. fire: 1 dead after camper fire behind Batavia home

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person has died in a camper fire in Batavia, according to the Stone Lake Township fire department. Stonelick Twp. Fire Chief Jim Pemberton tells WLWT they received a call reporting a fire in the 5000 block of SR 132 around 6:51 a.m. Sunday. Officials say...
BATAVIA, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH

