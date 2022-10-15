Read full article on original website
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed
As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit says Tennessee football's upset of Alabama was 'meant to be,' teases Georgia SEC showdown
There is a renaissance happening for Tennessee football, according to Kirk Herbstreit, and the Volunteers made their loudest statement yet with a 52-49 upset of No. 3 Alabama in Week 7. Herbstreit, who was in Knoxville for College GameDay ahead of the matchup, described the atmosphere on Rocky Top leading up to the game one of the best he has encountered in decades as the Volunteers defeated their cross-division SEC foe for the first time since 2006.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
theScore
Wentz undergoes finger surgery, reportedly set to miss 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand, the team announced Monday. Wentz is facing an absence of four-to-six weeks due to the injury, sources told Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He reportedly could be placed on injured reserve.
theScore
DeSean Jackson signing with Ravens for 15th season
The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson to their practice squad, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson visited the Ravens for a free-agent visit Tuesday prior to the signing. He previously mentioned Baltimore as one of his top three potential destinations, along with the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 7
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver-wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap. Only...
theScore
Trubisky comes off bench to beat Bucs after Pickett concussion
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky came on for an injured Kenny Pickett to throw a 6-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and the Pittsburgh Steelers' maligned defense made it stand up in a stunning 20-18 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Steelers...
theScore
Panthers' Anderson sent to locker room vs. Rams after arguing with coaches
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the locker room midway through Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson had a testy exchange with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sideline earlier in the contest. He wasn't targeted in the first half.
College football ratings: Joel Klatt's post-Week 7 Top 10
There are good college football weekends and then there are great college football weekends. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 was a downright amazing college football weekend. Top-ranked Alabama (USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll) fell at No. 8. in an all-time classic they’ll be talking about on Rocky Top a century from...
theScore
Report: Wilson day-to-day with hamstring injury, pushing to play Week 7
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a hamstring injury in Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson, who's also nursing a shoulder ailment, is pushing to play Sunday against the New York Jets, Rapoport adds. It's...
theScore
Dolphins' Thompson leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson, starting because the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks had been in concussion protocols, left the field in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Minnesota. Thompson was being evaluated for a possible injury to his right thumb, the Dolphins said. Thompson...
theScore
NFL award rankings: Early leaders in race for MVP, rookie honors, more
The first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season are in the books, and the race for the league's top awards is shaping up. Here's a look at the best five candidates for the main honors:. Coach of the Year. 5. Robert Saleh, Jets. We're not sure how many receipts...
theScore
Panthers' Wilks: Mayfield won't be gifted QB job when healthy
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield won't automatically assume the starting quarterback job once he returns from injury, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, according to ESPN's David Newton. Wilks alluded to an open competition, saying all quarterbacks are "considered to be in the mix" to start the Week 7 meeting...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 7
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) What else is there to say about the Eagles? This is the most balanced team in football. And with a schedule that posts few challenges from here on out, there's no telling how many wins Philly will put up.
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 6 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Folks, the Packers might be cooked. With all due respect to the Jets, who certainly deserve credit for the improvements made year-over-year, Sunday's loss at Lambeau has to be one of the lowest points of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay.
theScore
Kingsbury open to giving up play-calling amid Cardinals' struggles
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is willing to consider delegating play-calling duties amid his team's continued struggles on offense. "I am open to anything that helps us score more points and helps us win," Kingsbury said when asked about the possibility, according to team reporter Darren Urban. "We will see where it all goes, but yeah, whatever it takes to win, I'm all for it."
theScore
AP Poll: Tennessee rises to No. 3, Alabama drops from top 5
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
theScore
Report: Cardinals' Brown avoids season-ending foot injury, out 6 weeks
An MRI revealed that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown's foot injury isn't as bad as was initially thought, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Brown, who reportedly faced a potentially season-ending injury, will instead be sidelined for about six weeks, according to Rapoport. The 25-year-old, who hurt his...
