ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: Moline 42, Geneseo 13

See the highlights from Moline’s 42-13 win over Geneseo in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: Pleasant Valley 35, Iowa City West 14

See the highlights from Pleasant Valley’s 35-14 win over Iowa City West in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10

See the highlights from North Scott’s 49-10 win over Mount Pleasant in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Highlights: Rockridge 49, Orion 18

See the highlights from Rockridge’s 49-18 win over Orion in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
TAYLOR RIDGE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Foodie Friday: Coffee Hound

Beth Aronson, co-owner of the Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Watch the video above to learn more or visit their website and Facebook page.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

College prepares for concert, dinner; musicians include QCA student

The Monmouth College Chorale is preparing for a concert this fall as it keeps an eye focused on the spring. Along with the Chamber Choir and the Concert Choir, the chorale will present the annual Fall Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m Saturday in the Kasch Performance Hall of Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Free and open to the public, the concert will feature a wide range of styles, from classical to folk to jazz-influenced contemporary.
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

Hispanic Heritage: Margarita Mojica

We begin in East Moline with a middle school teacher who has spent her adult life as an educator. She credits her parents, who came here from Mexico with the dream of better opportunity for their children. Local 4 News sat down with Margarita Mojica to hear her story.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday

Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Another game store reports robbery late Friday

Another Davenport game store has reported a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a man with a gun run from the store, get into a car and take off. Three squad cars were at the scene along with a crime scene unit. A crime scene technician took photos inside the store.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Frighteningly fantastic family fun at Bettendorf Halloween Parade

Join silly scarecrows, pretty princesses, mad monsters and bewitching ballerinas for so much fun it’s scary at the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!. The parade route begins at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continuing onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC native is a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree

L’Oreal is one of the most famous name brands for women on the planet. A woman from the Quad Cities is honored as a 2022 L’Oreal Women of Worth winner and owes it all to a magazine she started over 10 years ago. Out of all honorees, Jasmine...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC one of few cities nationwide to do new opera

The Quad Cities is among just a handful of cities nationwide to stage the 2018 opera “Two Remain (Out of Darkness).”. Composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer’s moving two-act opera — to be performed at Augustana College Saturday, Oct. 22 — centers on Holocaust survivors visited by ghosts of their past. In Act I, Krystyna shares her gripping story of survival with a journalist, and is helped by the ghosts of Auschwitz who were inspired by her written lyrics.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

American Queen will make a stop this weekend

The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) and the City of Muscatine have announced the largest passenger steamboat in the world, the American Queen, will port Saturday in Muscatine. The public is welcome to a farewell send off as the American Queen and her guests leave port at...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

2nd annual Oktoberfest is at Hauberg Estate

The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m. Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf adds four new precincts for next election

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies

Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rhythm City continues donating to fight leukemia, lymphoma

Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino is betting on its ongoing partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through its “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. In September, casino guests raised $31,200 to help the Leukemia & Lymphoma in their fight to cure cancer, among over $60,000 this year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses

Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

New QC mental health fund launches

The Gray Matters Collective is starting a new mental health fund and is holding a Starry Night Dinner Gala on Nov. 19 to help raise money for it. The event will start at 5 p.m. that night, at Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The Starry Night admission ticket ($65 each) includes dinner, keynote speaker, organizational speakers, impact stories, music and dancing, raffles, and more.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy