Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO