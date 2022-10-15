Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Moline 42, Geneseo 13
See the highlights from Moline’s 42-13 win over Geneseo in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Pleasant Valley 35, Iowa City West 14
See the highlights from Pleasant Valley’s 35-14 win over Iowa City West in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: North Scott 49, Mount Pleasant 10
See the highlights from North Scott’s 49-10 win over Mount Pleasant in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Rockridge 49, Orion 18
See the highlights from Rockridge’s 49-18 win over Orion in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Coffee Hound
Beth Aronson, co-owner of the Coffee Hound in Bettendorf, joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Watch the video above to learn more or visit their website and Facebook page.
ourquadcities.com
College prepares for concert, dinner; musicians include QCA student
The Monmouth College Chorale is preparing for a concert this fall as it keeps an eye focused on the spring. Along with the Chamber Choir and the Concert Choir, the chorale will present the annual Fall Choral Concert at 7:30 p.m Saturday in the Kasch Performance Hall of Dahl Chapel and Auditorium. Free and open to the public, the concert will feature a wide range of styles, from classical to folk to jazz-influenced contemporary.
ourquadcities.com
Hispanic Heritage: Margarita Mojica
We begin in East Moline with a middle school teacher who has spent her adult life as an educator. She credits her parents, who came here from Mexico with the dream of better opportunity for their children. Local 4 News sat down with Margarita Mojica to hear her story.
ourquadcities.com
New business ‘planted’ for grand opening Saturday
Quartz Botanicals, in Heritage Place Building at 1515 5th Ave., Moline, will have a grand opening from 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday. The business sells mainly houseplants, sourcing its plants from all over world Many are rare or uncommon, a news release says. The store also sells jewelry, wire-wrapped jewelry and plant accessories.
ourquadcities.com
Another game store reports robbery late Friday
Another Davenport game store has reported a robbery. The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday at GameStop, 3301 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Witnesses told our Local 4 News crew they saw a man with a gun run from the store, get into a car and take off. Three squad cars were at the scene along with a crime scene unit. A crime scene technician took photos inside the store.
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
ourquadcities.com
Frighteningly fantastic family fun at Bettendorf Halloween Parade
Join silly scarecrows, pretty princesses, mad monsters and bewitching ballerinas for so much fun it’s scary at the Bettendorf Halloween Parade!. The parade route begins at the intersection of 23rd St. and Middle Rd., continuing onto Spruce Hills Dr. to 18th St. to Middle Rd. and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/Splash Landing parking lot. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
QC native is a L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree
L’Oreal is one of the most famous name brands for women on the planet. A woman from the Quad Cities is honored as a 2022 L’Oreal Women of Worth winner and owes it all to a magazine she started over 10 years ago. Out of all honorees, Jasmine...
ourquadcities.com
QC one of few cities nationwide to do new opera
The Quad Cities is among just a handful of cities nationwide to stage the 2018 opera “Two Remain (Out of Darkness).”. Composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer’s moving two-act opera — to be performed at Augustana College Saturday, Oct. 22 — centers on Holocaust survivors visited by ghosts of their past. In Act I, Krystyna shares her gripping story of survival with a journalist, and is helped by the ghosts of Auschwitz who were inspired by her written lyrics.
ourquadcities.com
American Queen will make a stop this weekend
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) and the City of Muscatine have announced the largest passenger steamboat in the world, the American Queen, will port Saturday in Muscatine. The public is welcome to a farewell send off as the American Queen and her guests leave port at...
ourquadcities.com
2nd annual Oktoberfest is at Hauberg Estate
The second-annual Oktoberfest will be at the historic Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 22 from noon to 9 p.m. Kids’ activities will be offered starting at 12 p.m., and various games like keg bowling and pretzel toss offered throughout the day. Ceremonial keg tapping will be at 4 p.m., with live music by Die Musikmeisters from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Food, beer, and souvenir mugs will be available for purchase.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf adds four new precincts for next election
Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. “Mailing notices of polling place changes is the final phase of the decennial reapportionment process. We will deliver these cards to the Postal Service today, and every household with a registered Scott County voter should be receiving them over the course of the next several days.” she said in a Thursday release.
ourquadcities.com
Walgreens closing some QC pharmacies
Some pharmacies in Quad Cities Walgreens stores are closing to adjust to staffing shortages. After Local 4 News received information about the possible closure of four Walgreens pharmacies in four different cities, we reached out to Kris Lathan with Walgreens corporate communications. On Thursday, Lathan contacted field teams about closures...
ourquadcities.com
Rhythm City continues donating to fight leukemia, lymphoma
Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino is betting on its ongoing partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through its “Donate & Play” promotional campaign. In September, casino guests raised $31,200 to help the Leukemia & Lymphoma in their fight to cure cancer, among over $60,000 this year for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
ourquadcities.com
$1.68M coming to Illinois QC to improve electric buses
Illinois Quad Cities electric powered buses will benefit from $1.68 million in new federal funding. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that he helped secure $8.25 million in federal funding in this year’s Omnibus appropriations bill for electric buses in the state.
ourquadcities.com
New QC mental health fund launches
The Gray Matters Collective is starting a new mental health fund and is holding a Starry Night Dinner Gala on Nov. 19 to help raise money for it. The event will start at 5 p.m. that night, at Golden Leaf Banquet & Convention Center, 2902 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. The Starry Night admission ticket ($65 each) includes dinner, keynote speaker, organizational speakers, impact stories, music and dancing, raffles, and more.
Comments / 0