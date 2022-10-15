Read full article on original website
Lily Bannister, Addie Huber pace Middletown girls volleyball to straight-set victory
Middletown’s Lily Bannister and Addie Huber enjoyed big nights to help the Blue Raiders to a 3-0 straight-set victory over Milton Hershey Tuesday in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division action. Bannister recorded 8 kills, 2 aces, 7 digs and 1 block. Huber registered 6 kills, 3 aces and 15 digs....
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 8 rankings: Cedar Cliff moves in, Susquehanna Township moves up
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record, previous rank and upcoming schedule. Let the trending begin now.
Katelyn Strawser’s 2 goals lead Lower Dauphin past West Perry
Katelyn Strawser had two goals Tuesday to lead Lower Dauphin to a 3-2 field hockey win over West Perry. Emmy Ecculley also had a goal for Lower Dauphin. Molly Zimmerman and Jordan Byers each had a goal for West Perry.
Maya Williams’ 2 goals help Central Dauphin score 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff
Maya Williams had two goals and an assist Tuesday to lead Central Dauphin to a 5-1 field hockey win over Cedar Cliff. Kaylee Zellers, Sophia Adams and Gracie Spicher each added a goal for the Rams.
Mid-Penn boys stars for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Northern shuts out Shippensburg 2-0 in boys soccer A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ella Garman helps lead Boiling Springs girls soccer past Gettysburg
Ella Garman had a goal and an assist to help lead Boiling Springs to a 3-2 girls soccer win Tuesday over Gettysburg. Grace Disque and Molly Starner each had a goal for the Bubblers, and Reese Hughes and Sophia Felix each added an assists. Izzy Gaydon and Lily Winkelmann each...
Northern’s Evelyn Morris notches hat trick, 100th career point in field hockey win
Northern York’s Evelyn Morris reached the 100 career point plateau, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists to help lead the Polar Bears to an 8-0 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday afternoon. Lillian Fringer also notched a hat trick and two assists for Northern (16-2-1)....
Two second quarter goals push Carlisle to field hockey shutout over Chambersburg
The Carlisle field hockey team (9-8-1) got second half goals from Calyn Clements and Alexis Bear to post a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference victory over Chambersburg to keep its hopes alive for a postseason berth in District 3, Class 3A.
$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces
In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
New central Pa. winery brings former tasting room back to life
Totem Pole Winery in Mechanicsburg has officially opened. Owners Joan and Don Hopler on Saturday welcomed customers to the space at 207 W. Main St. formerly occupied by Cristiano Winery, which closed in July. The duo Hidden Roots played from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to a standing-room-only crowd.
Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police
A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team stays alive for postseason berth
The Greencastle-Antrim boys soccer team kept its hopes alive for a District 3, Class 3A tournament berth as Caleb Baine scored twice in the second half to lift the Blue Devils to a 3-1 Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division victory over Big Spring Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 1-0 at halftime...
Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police
Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom. That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say. The Ephrata police had been called to a report of...
James Franklin: Calls for Drew Allar to start over Sean Clifford send ‘the wrong message’
James Franklin, as he is wont to do, didn’t indulge in an inquiry regarding the health of Sean Clifford during his weekly Tuesday press conference. Penn State’s starting quarterback exited last Saturday’s loss to Michigan in the fourth quarter with an unspecified injury, prompting true freshman Drew Allar to enter the fray.
Teenage boy reported missing from central Pa. home
Lancaster police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in two days. Savion Patterson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on his front porch, on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue, according to city police. “Savion’s family is eager to have him home safe...
Bulldozer crushes 81-year-old man to death in central Pa.
An 81-year-old tree worker was pronounced dead after a bulldozer ran him over Monday in Lancaster County, authorities said. Walter Shirk, of Ephrata, was working in a wooded area of a West Cocalico Township farm when he was killed around 3:15 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
College football Week 7 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how far Penn State fell after Michigan loss
Week 7 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
