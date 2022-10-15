ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, PA

PennLive.com

$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces

In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger: police

A York County woman was reported missing on Tuesday and could be in danger, according to police. 59-year-old Janis Rainer was last seen at her Spring Garden Township home on Monday, according to police. She is likely driving a silver 2019 Kia Rio sedan, with PA Registration LFG-8299. Rainer has...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teenage boy reported missing from central Pa. home

Lancaster police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen in two days. Savion Patterson was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on his front porch, on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue, according to city police. “Savion’s family is eager to have him home safe...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police investigation in Hanover, York County

HANOVER, Pa. — Police in York County responded to an incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 100 block of North Street in Hanover at around 9:15 p.m. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene, and we'll bring you more information as...
YORK COUNTY, PA
