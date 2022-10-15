Read full article on original website
Duo Wanted For Stealing Unlocked BMW From Melville Driveway, Authorities Say
Authorities asked the public for help locating two men who are wanted for stealing an SUV that was left unlocked in a driveway on Long Island. A 2019 BMW X5 was stolen from a driveway in Melville at about 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Police Search For Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Woman In Islandia Walgreens
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Long Island store. The incident happened in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
Cops shoot LI man in leg after menacing them with apparent gun: police
A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg early Sunday by Nassau County Police after he threatened officers with an apparent handgun, police said.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Burglary At Storage Facility In Huntington Station
Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash
A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
Woman Crossing Montauk Highway Struck By Land Rover In Shirley, Police Say
A woman was struck and injured while crossing a busy Long Island highway. The incident took place in Shirley around 9:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 on the Montauk Highway and Aletta Place. According to Suffolk County Police, a 56-year-old woman was crossing the roadway against the traffic light at the...
Police Issue Alert For Missing Wantagh 37-Year-Old
Police are asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult from Long Island. Gregory Thomson, age 37, of Wantagh, was last seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, outside the Wantagh Library on Park Avenue, Nassau County Police said. He is described as a white male standing 6-feet...
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into Huntington Station storage units
Man wanted for forcibly touching woman in Islandia store
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
Queens Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Burglary Spree on LI North Shore
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced today that a Queens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a pattern burglary ring that targeted homes in gated communities on the North Shore of Nassau County. Andres Zapata, 24, was convicted in a jury trial...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City early Sunday morning ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say. Police say they received a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. reporting two suspects trying to break into a Verizon Store on Old Country Road near The Galleria shopping center. The 911 caller told police...
Police Involved Shooting in East Garden City
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a Police Involved Shooting that occurred in East Garden City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 2:43 am. According to Detectives, complainant observed two unknown males attempting to open the doors of the Verizon store located at 880 Old Country Road. The complainant stated as he approached the subjects, one of the males pointed what appeared to be a handgun at him, placing him in fear for his life. The complainant quickly drove away and called 911.
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
New Haven man gets 5 years for trafficking cocaine
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Deltona, Florida, man will spend 66 months in jail after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine while he lived in New Haven, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Pedro Luis Rivera-Rodriguez, who also goes by “Cano,” will follow his sentence with four years of […]
1 Dies After Kayak Carrying Man, 8-Year-Old Overturns In Southampton
A Long Island man died after the kayak he was in with an 8-year-old child overturned. The incident took place in the hamlet of Northampton near Riverhead in Wildwood Lake around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. According to Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph, Adalfo Castro, age 35, of Mastic,...
Caught on camera: Cars go up in flames at dealership
The incident happened at Competition BMW on Middle Country Road in St. James.
