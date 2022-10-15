Read full article on original website
Over and out: Perry punches through Streetsboro
Perry's river of sets eventually washed away Streetsboro in a 3-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 18. Recently on October 11, Perry squared off with Painesville Harvey in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
Aurora blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Aurora's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Ashtabula Lakeside 6-0 at Aurora High on October 18 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 11, Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Painesville Harvey in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
No scoring allowed: Cortland Lakeview pushes past Orwell Grand Valley
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cortland Lakeview shutout Orwell Grand Valley 3-0 on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on October 13, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley took on Southington Chalker on October 12 at Southington Chalker High School. Click here for a recap.
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
Aurora shuts off the power on Chesterland West Geauga
Aurora delivered all the smoke to disorient Chesterland West Geauga and flew away with a 3-1 win on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Euclid in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Absolutely nothing: Middlefield Cardinal drops a goose egg on Bristolville Bristol
Dominating defense was the calling card of Middlefield Cardinal as it shut out Bristolville Bristol 3-0 for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 18. Recently on October 11, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Kirtland in a volleyball game. For more, click here.
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
No mercy: Salem shuts down Chesterland West Geauga in defensive masterpiece
Salem's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chesterland West Geauga 1-0 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Recently on October 13, Chesterland West Geauga squared off with Mayfield in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Rocky River shuts off the power on Gates Mills Gilmour
Rocky River left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Gates Mills Gilmour 5-2 on October 17 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on October 6, Gates Mills Gilmour squared off with Chagrin Falls in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Canton Central Catholic remembering junior killed in crash
Canton Central Catholic High School is remembering a 16-year-old junior who was killed in a car crash in Lucas County.
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Vincent-St. Mary surges up rankings; St. Edward-Hoban will decide No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Either Archbishop Hoban or St. Edward will end the regular season as the area’s top-ranked football team from Greater Cleveland to Akron. They meet Friday night at Lakewood High School in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the cleveland.com Top 25. They have remained in those spots since the preseason, only flipping once after Massillon Washington’s Week 5 upset of the Eagles.
Alliance, Mount Union Mourn Loss of Longtime Supporter of Athletics
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A loss at another local school system. We told you about the loss of student Jacob Brown at Central Catholic. Now the Alliance City School District tells JordanMillerNews that Athletic Director Lenny Reich has passed away. Reich had only been with the...
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Avon officials make tough decision to raze Buck Hardware building: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was a sad day Friday (Oct. 14) as passersby watched the iconic building at 37079 Detroit Road -- once home to Buck Hardware & Supply -- turn to rubble. It all happened very fast. The city posted on its Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. Friday that the building near...
20 dogs, 17 cats found in Stark County home
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton Township woman is facing multiple criminal charges after authorities find 20 dogs and 17 cats in her home. Investigators said four of the dogs needed immediate care and four of the cats were deceased. According to the Stark County Humane Society, officers went...
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
