Belle Chasse, LA

NOLA.com

East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season

East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Our Views: Time to renew an old gridiron rivalry?

Supporters of Tulane are used to seeing their school ranked among the nation’s most selective and accomplished universities, and that’s something worth boasting about. Not so often, in recent years, have we seen the Green Wave on the list of the nation’s football powers. But it happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves

OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
wrbl.com

Father and daughter star athlete combo

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Darrel and Kayla Wright have a unique way of spending their father daughter quality time. They spend their time together inside a boxing ring. Darrel Wright is a former boxer and owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, Georgia. He is also the proud father and trainer for his daughter, Kayla, who is now the #3 ranked boxer in her age and weight class in the country.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Otis Spencer Stadium is open for business

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Saturday morning Muscogee County School District officials, along with city officials, cut the ribbon for the new Odis Spencer Stadium. The new multi-sport complex is located at 4100 Cusseta Road, close by Spencer High School. This project was made possible as part of the E-SPLOST campaign. Dozens of Columbus residents, current […]
COLUMBUS, GA
lafourchegazette.com

Man killed in Saturday night crash in Thibodaux

A 26-year-old Thibodaux bicyclist was killed yesterday after being struck by a vehicle while traveling on the road. The Thibodaux Police Department said that just before 7 p.m. last night, they were called to a crash involving a bicyclist on La. Highway 3107 at the intersection of Oakley Street in the city limits.
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Four duplexes on fire outside of New Orleans' Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS - Four buildings near New Orleans' Seventh Ward area caught fire Saturday evening and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. WWL-TV reports four duplexes near the corner of Franklin and Derbigny streets caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters have shut down the surrounding area while battling...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya to open new restaurant in Las Vegas

New Orleans chef Alon Shaya announced plans to open his next restaurant in Las Vegas at the Wynn Hotel. "Las Vegas has always been a special and nostalgic place for me," the Israeli-born chef said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "It’s where my culinary career first took off and it opened my eyes to the endless possibilities that exist in our industry."
NEW ORLEANS, LA

