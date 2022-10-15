ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Jordan, MI

East Jordan Tops Oscoda by 10

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago

EAST JORDAN – East Jordan moved back to .500 with a 24-14 win over Oscoda on Friday.

East Jordan closes out its regular season (4-4) at Mancelona next Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlnOT_0iZpWFNK00

