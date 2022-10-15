ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farwell, MI

Central Lake Wins 5th Straight, Downs Farwell

By Joe Buczek
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago

FARWELL – Central Lake handed previously unbeaten Farwell a 26-22 loss in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday.

Central Lake (6-2) plays host to Forest Area next Friday while Farwell (7-1) travels to Marion to close out the regular season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VN9h_0iZpWEUb00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Central Lake Wins Five Set Thriller Over Pellston

CENTRAL LAKE – The Central Lake Trojans emerged with a five set victory over Pellston on Tuesday night. The first three sets all ended with 25-18 final scores, with Central Lake taking the first and third set by that score and Pellston winning the second frame by that tally.
PELLSTON, MI
My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Roscommon teen’s quest for a big buck

ROSCOMMON – Angel Valley is your typical teen-age girl in many ways. She likes to talk to friends and family on her cell phone, and hang out with them. She loves to sing in the choir and, unlike many, she enjoys shooting archery, and fishing with her grandpa Paul Valley. She was interested in shooting a big whitetail buck.
ROSCOMMON, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow Top Plays: 10/10-10/16

Check out the MISportsNow Top 5 Plays of the Week:. 5. Traverse City Saint Francis football dominated over Lawton, 42-7. The Gladiators’ Jack Prichard jukes and dashes to the endzone with a reaching dive to score the touchdown. 4. McBain football pulling out the trick moves with the hook...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

I-75 closing for three nights in Bay County to set bridge beams

Southbound I-75 will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights while crews set beams for the near Parish Road overpass. Southbound I-75 closing in Bay County for three nights to set bridge beams. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing all southbound lanes of I-75 from Linwood Road to...
CBS Detroit

World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here. 
BOYNE FALLS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s a new Seger in town. And he’s a sheriff in Michigan.

SAGINAW, MI — It was less than 10 seconds into William Federspiel’s fifth song of the night when the Saginaw County sheriff ventured off-script. Just for the fun of it. His 10-piece Bob Seger cover band was building its rhythmic tempo in the opening moments of the group’s rendition of “Shakedown” — the Michigan rocker’s police chase-themed, ‘80s-pop contribution to the “Beverly Hills Cop II” soundtrack — when Federspiel heard someone yell something from the crowd of 400 people watching his performance at The Vault in Saginaw last weekend. With a showman’s instincts, he turned the impromptu interaction quickly into opportunity.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County

FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan man struck, killed by another driver after hitting deer

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old man who got out of his car after hitting a deer was struck and killed by another driver Monday morning near Mt. Pleasant, authorities say.At about 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 17, deputies were en route to the area of US 127 and Broomfield Road in Union Township for a reported car-deer incident when they were notified of two other cars colliding at the scene.According to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office, a second car driven by a 77-year-old woman from Lansing hit the man when she swerved to avoid the car.Deputies say the man's vehicle was pushed into the highway, where a 33-year-old driver in a pick-up truck hit the car.The 77-year-old woman was taken to an emergency room for evaluation, and the other driver in the truck refused treatment, authorities say.Investigators determined that the impact from hitting the deer disabled the man's headlights and tail lights. Authorities say weather conditions were also dark and misty, hindering the unlit area of the highway.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
wsgw.com

Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash

A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy