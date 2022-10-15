ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds Want Info From Two Trump Aides Contacted Before Mar-a-Lago Raid

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Federal investigators are reportedly seeking information from two of former President Trump’s aides who were contacted months before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago. The two aides, Walt Nauta and Will Russell, are witnesses in the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of hundreds of classified documents but they aren’t cooperating, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nauta was a former military valet seen on video footage moving boxes from a storage room, even after investigators issued a subpoena for the documents. Russell worked in the White House during Trump’s administration and continued working for Trump after his term ended. The FBI has reportedly tried to get in touch with both Nauta and Russell since their initial contact. An official from the Justice Department recently told Trump’s lawyers they believe he hasn’t turned over all the stolen documents yet.

Linda Rojo
3d ago

also, Hillary was still in office. and she sat,and answered questions, before congress. without pleading the 5th.

