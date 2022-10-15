Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Remains found in Oklahoma identified as 4 missing men and police say they were shot and dismembered
Four Oklahoma men who disappeared on a bicycle ride were shot and their dismembered bodies were discarded into a river, police said Monday. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were reported missing last week before human remains were found in a shallow part of the Deep Fork River, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.
Man wanted in deaths of 4 dismembered Oklahoma men arrested in Florida
A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice...
'Person of interest' in Oklahoma bicyclists' slayings arrested in Florida
Police arrested a "person of interest" in the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists in central Florida — more than 1,200 miles away — authorities said Tuesday. Joseph Kennedy, 67, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores in a car "that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office" on Monday, police in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said in a statement.
Okmulgee Police To Provide Update On Search For Missing Men
Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon. Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men. Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to this...
Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
‘Multiple’ remains found in Oklahoma river after four friends vanish, authorities say
What appear to be "multiple” human remains were found partially submerged in a river in the small Oklahoma city of Okmulgee Friday, nearly a week after the disappearance of four adult friends, authorities said Friday. It wasn’t clear if the remains were of the four men, Okmulgee Police Chief...
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
Authorities Respond To Crash On Highway 88 In Rogers County
Authorities are responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning on Highway 88 in Rogers County. The crash happened along Highway 88 in-between East 530 Road and East 540 Road in Inola, Okla. This is a developing story.
4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
Police: 4 Male Bodies Recovered From Deep Fork River Near Okmulgee
The remains of four male bodies were recovered from a river near Okmulgee, according to police. The families of four missing men have been told about the discovery, but police have not confirmed identification. Officers said no one had seen or heard from Mark Chastain, his brother Billy, Alex Stephens...
KTUL
Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
Body found near Canadian River in Pottawatomie County identified as 25-year-old Shawnee man
Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man's body was found east of Shawnee.
NBC News
517K+
Followers
58K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0