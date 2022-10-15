ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Remains found in Oklahoma identified as 4 missing men and police say they were shot and dismembered

Four Oklahoma men who disappeared on a bicycle ride were shot and their dismembered bodies were discarded into a river, police said Monday. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were reported missing last week before human remains were found in a shallow part of the Deep Fork River, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said.
OKMULGEE, OK
NBC News

'Person of interest' in Oklahoma bicyclists' slayings arrested in Florida

Police arrested a "person of interest" in the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists in central Florida — more than 1,200 miles away — authorities said Tuesday. Joseph Kennedy, 67, was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores in a car "that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office" on Monday, police in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said in a statement.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Person of interest named in deaths of 4 men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The four men who have now been missing a week were positively identified by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner on Monday, October 17, 2022. The families of the four missing men; Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were notified. Sheriff Prentice of Okmulgee Police Dept states during a press conference Monday afternoon that two pieces of property were searched including...
OKMULGEE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

4 missing men on bicycles; Remains found in Deep Fork River

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Chief Prentice of the Okmulgee Police Dept stated Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 his officers responded to reports of suspicious items in the Deep Fork River in the area of the bridge that goes across Sharp Road which is SW of Okmulgee. “Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains in the river,” he...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Remains found inside minivan of missing Shawnee man

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday morning, a hunter found human remains inside a vehicle that investigators believe belong to missing 43-year-old Shawnee man Lloyd Glenn McLaughlin. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shared that the hunter discovered McLaughlin's Honda Odyssey minivan in a rural area near Cement in Grady...
SHAWNEE, OK
The Associated Press

2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
TULSA, OK
NBC News

NBC News

517K+
Followers
58K+
Post
326M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy