bitcoinmagazine.com
Using Taproot And FROST To Improve Bitcoin Privacy
This is an opinion editorial by Dan Gould and Nick Farrow. Gould is a developer who worked on TumbleBit, PayJoin and Chaincase App and has been sponsored by Human Rights Foundation and Geyser Grants. Farrow is an Australian Bitcoin engineer best known for his open source payment processor SatSale. “Hey,...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Joins The Guinness Book Of World Records
Bitcoin has officially entered the Guinness World Records for a number of entries, the first of which is being recognized as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency.”. “Bitcoin was developed as a solution to the challenge of regulating a digital currency without any centralized organization,” reads the entry. Indeed, Bitcoin...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Thinking Of Bitcoin Like A Human Resources Department
This is an opinion editorial by Maxx Mannheimer, a former sales account manager with a background in training and industrial-organizational psychology. The technological innovation which Bitcoin represents is rarely apparent at first glance; the societal implications of that innovation are even less obvious. Those who don’t engage directly with the technology and speak with other Bitcoiners may completely miss the broader significance of what is happening with Bitcoin. The Bitcoin community has been called a cult and an ideology. I prefer to think of it in a simpler term which is grounded in fact: Bitcoin is a tool. Many things can be said of what the tool is and how it functions, but ultimately I believe it is a tool of comparison and measurement, much like a ruler or caliper. The manner in which we interact with Bitcoin as a tool is one of personal skill.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Erlay Makes It Easier To Run A Bitcoin Node
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1274: "Erlay support signaling has been merged into Bitcoin Core." Sign up for the newsletter here. It's been over three years and exactly 696 issues since we last talked about Erlay. In September 2019, we wrote about Pieter Wuille and Gleb Naumenko submitting an official BIP (Bitcoin Improvement Proposal) to start the process of getting Erlay merged into the protocol. For those of you who may be unaware of what Erlay is, it is a change to the transaction relay protocol at the peer-to-peer layer where full nodes communicate and share data about the transactions that have been broadcast to the network. The change would bring material bandwidth efficiency gains to this peer-to-peer layer, which will make it easier for more people to run full nodes — particularly individuals who are living in areas with subpar internet connectivity.
India says it will look at Western proposals for a price cap on Russian oil, but buyers in the country are already securing crude shipments through December
India will examine the Russian oil price cap proposal, though major Indian refineries have already secured shipments of Russian crude through December.
P&G starts fiscal year strong, but soaring dollar will sting
Procter & Gamble exceeded $20 billion in sales during the fiscal first quarter but citing the strong dollar, it said Wednesday that it expects to post its first annual sales decline since 2017. U.S companies that do a lot of business overseas are getting hammered by a surge in the...
