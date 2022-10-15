Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Manor residents to vote in November whether to keep CapMetro services
MANOR, Texas — This November election, Manor residents will soon decide whether to keep CapMetro services in their city. If the majority votes yes, CapMetro stays. If the majority votes no, bus services would end about 10 days after the election. "It's not a no to transportation. it's a...
CBS Austin
Austin ranks #2 fastest-growing city according to new report
AUSTIN, Texas — A new report from the University of North Carolina’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise shows Austin’s growth continues to skyrocket. The report ranks Austin as the #2 fastest-growing city in the U.S. out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas. The Kenan Institute launched the...
CBS Austin
New resource in Austin helps visually impaired qualify for higher paying jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, a new resource for those who are visually impaired and blind made its debut in Austin. A new certification testing center, one of the only in Texas that accommodates the blind and visually impaired, will allow those to take software certification exams that'll lead to better paying jobs.
CBS Austin
$111,500 grant funding is open to Texas Food & Beverage Trailblazers
Calling all farmers, chefs, spirit makers, artisan producers, and more. Texas Food and Wine Alliance Culinary Grant Program is accepting applications to fund your culinary innovations. Jessica Sanders joins Chelsey Khan to explain more about this program. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
Austin man sues City, 3 APD officers alleging excessive force during mental health crisis
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is suing the City of Austin and three Austin Police Department (APD) officers accusing them of excessive force after he was tased and punched in the face multiple times while going through a mental health crisis. The man's attorney released a body camera video of the incident to CBS Austin to show what happened.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD confirms plan to convert diesel school bus fleet to all-electric
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's familiar school buses are about to get an upgrade. We're told the new buses will still be yellow but they'll also be green... as in environmentally friendly. On Monday district officials and other local leaders gathered to confirm the district plans to go all in, switching out their fleet of diesel buses for one that will be all-electric.
CBS Austin
Flu now "raging" in Travis County says health authority
AUSTIN, Texas — Local public health officials have been busy in recent months as they juggle keeping track of COVID-19 and monkeypox. But we're hitting flu season now and it's hitting us hard. On Tuesday Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes updated Travis County Commissioners on all three major public health concerns.
CBS Austin
Austin's airport breaks new record for departing passengers as ACL wraps up
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had its busiest day ever yesterday -- the day after the Austin City Limits Music Festival wrapped up. 35,357 people departed Austin's airport. The previous record was October 25th last year, when 35,298 passengers flew out after Formula One. Austin's airport has several busy weekends ahead as...
CBS Austin
ACL benefits local businesses but raises safety concerns
The end of weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is approaching. This year, the music festival was in person with no COVID requirements, and that’s been a good thing for a lot of businesses. That certainly wasn’t the case two years ago, however. The festival was...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to Apartment fire in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in Central Austin Sunday morning. Firefighters responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block W 39 1/2 Street after reports of a structure fire. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
CBS Austin
Formula One expected to rev up Austin's recovery from coronavirus pandemic
AUSTIN, Texas — Music festivals, football and soccer games, and this weekend's Formula One races are revving up Austin's recovery from COVID-19. Austin hotels are filling up faster and charging more. Many local restaurants are booked solid weeks before big events. But while weekend event tourism is back to pre-pandemic levels, business travel is still in recovery mode.
CBS Austin
Austin ISD bus involved in a crash in central Austin
An Austin ISD bus was involved in a crash Monday morning as heavy rain fell across the Austin metro. The Austin Police Department says it happened around 7 a.m. on W. 35th street near Jefferson Street. Police say an AISD bus was involved in a crash with a Red Ford...
CBS Austin
How to prepare your home for cooler weather: Tips from the experts
AUSTIN, Texas — Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning, and Electrical are one of CBS Austin’s advertisers. They say don’t let heating repairs haunt you this Halloween. The company wants to help you get ahead of the game by preparing your home before temperatures drop. Greg Barrett just move...
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
CBS Austin
New wave therapy helps men treat a sensitive issue
Treating more than symptoms, Valley Side Medical Clinic uses the latest technology to get to the root cause of ED. Andrew Rinehart is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co. Music Monday: Sue Foley
Delivering a raw, electric guitar driven romp through the backroads of Texas, Sue Foley's new album "Pinky's Blues" won best traditional blues album at the Blues Music Awards in Memphis this year. Today, she's joining us for our Still Austin Whiskey Company Music Monday with a performance of "Stop These...
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
CBS Austin
Emergency crews rescue man who fell 20 feet off ladder onto downtown roof
Firefighters and EMS medics rescued a man Tuesday morning who fell from a ladder onto a downtown roof. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 9th and Colorado streets. First responders say the man fell about 20 feet. Rescuers used ladders to remove the man from the...
CBS Austin
18-wheeler crash in Manor leaves one person dead
MANOR, Texas — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler in Manor Saturday night. The crash between the vehicles and a semi-truck happened around 11:46 p.m. Saturday, near 15000 Block East US 290 Highway Eastbound. Upon arrival, EMS found one person pinned in and extraction was in progress.
CBS Austin
One person dead after auto vs pedestrian crash on SH 130 near Tesla Road
One person has died following an auto vs pedestrian crash on State Highway 130 near Tesla Road Monday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted they responded to the scene a little before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tesla Road and Harold Green Road. ATCEMS says one person died at the...
Comments / 0