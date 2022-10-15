Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
News Leader
NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION OF TAX ROLLS
Extended to show the tax attributable to all taxable. property and that said tax rolls were certified for. collection to the Tax Collector on October 13, 2022.
click orlando
Florida draws challenges over pot license
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
United Steel Workers Local 415 finishes negotiations with WestRock
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Union leaders in Nassau County have finished negotiations with WestRock, one of the world’s largest paper and packing companies. It employs dozens of United Steel Workers Local 415 members who have been outside their workplace all morning with signs on Monday. Workers stood outside...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dollar General leasing North Jacksonville distribution center
Dollar General Corp. is leasing an Imeson International Industrial Park warehouse for a distribution center in North Jacksonville. The Tennessee-based retailer is hiring for the center at 10760 Yeager Road, a recently completed 408,240-square-foot building by Webb International Inc. A job posting for a receiving checker says the position verifies...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents weigh in on school tax referendum
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who voiced “major concerns” regarding the school tax referendum, two more residents submitted letters to share their thoughts on the topic. “The one-mill referendum is dedicated to the arts programs in the Marion County schools. It supports the...
News4Jax.com
Dozens of new townhomes to be built in LaVilla
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new development is going up in LaVilla. A groundbreaking ceremony happened Tuesday for Johnson Commons, with 91 new townhomes. LaVilla is a community with a rich history, remembered as the Harlem of the South in the early 1900s. As decades passed the community declined and was leveled in the 1990s.
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County
More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
WCJB
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
2022 St. Johns River Report shows increasing fecal bacteria, phosphorus levels
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) The 2022 St. Johns River Report was released Friday, offering some signs of positive progress regarding the health of the river. However, the report indicates that some trends are getting worse. The 15th annual report is an...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners to vote to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second reading of three ordinances that involve eliminating single-family zoning throughout the city will take place during a special meeting. During the first reading in August, commissioners approved the plan by a 4-3 vote with commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco, David Arreola, and Mayor Lauren Poe voting for it. Commissioner Harvey Ward, Cynthia Chestnut, and Desmon Duncan-Walker voted in dissent.
villages-news.com
Rare American Bittern In The Villages
It’s very rare that the American Bittern is seen here in The Villages. That may be because they are almost perfectly camouflaged in the water reeds, such as this one on the trail behind the Village of Bradford. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
Independent Florida Alligator
Environmental benefits keep discontinued golf course green in Alachua County Commission vote
The West End Golf Club permanently closed in 2019 and was rundown even before — overgrown foliage made it unusable. Thus, its development potential was hindered. Despite this, Newberry residents and golf enthusiasts packed the Jack Durrance Board Room Oct. 11 in an attempt to save it from urban development.
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks approval of $256,000 contract to purchase .29-acre parcel for second parking garage
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a $256,000 contract for the purchase of a .29-acre parcel of land that would complete the acquisition of the Mt. Moriah block in support of the city’s second parking garage project. The contract, which is between the City of Ocala and...
News4Jax.com
Lounge for traveling military members, their families abruptly closes at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A well-known resource for traveling military members and their families has closed at Jacksonville International Airport — abruptly. News4JAX reached out to the United Service Organization, and a spokesperson confirms that they’ve closed their welcome center at JAX. It’s upsetting for some service members...
