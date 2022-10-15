ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 19

old age warrior
3d ago

Still not enough to keep up with inflation

Reply(2)
18
Related
wdhn.com

How much student loan debt does the average Alabama borrower owe?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden in August announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for student loan forgiveness, and 20 million are likely to have their entire balance erased. This plan could impact a lot of borrowers in Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications

Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food stamp benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are new monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Former employee files discrimination lawsuit against Alabama Hyundai plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama plant has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the automotive manufacturer. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday follows a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July. Both the complaint and lawsuit allege years of racial and sexual discrimination culminating in June when the company fired the former director of administration, Yvette Gilkey-Shuford.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters

On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama child torture suspect caught in California

A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy