Read full article on original website
old age warrior
3d ago
Still not enough to keep up with inflation
Reply(2)
18
Related
WAAY-TV
$100.5 million in mortgage relief being distributed across Alabama; applications have closed as funds run out
$100.5 million in mortgage relief is being distributed across Alabama. It's made possible by the Mortgage Assistance Alabama (MAA) program, designed to prevent foreclosure during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date the program has helped thousands of people across the state, including hundreds in North Alabama. "Sometimes it's a family with...
wdhn.com
How much student loan debt does the average Alabama borrower owe?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Joe Biden in August announced plans to cancel some student loan debt. More than 40 million Americans are expected to qualify for student loan forgiveness, and 20 million are likely to have their entire balance erased. This plan could impact a lot of borrowers in Alabama.
Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications
Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Food stamp benefits jumped 12.5% in October: Here are new monthly amounts
Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Alabama constitutional amendment on ballot will help protect integrity of future elections
We are now less than thirty days to the November 8th general elections in Alabama. There will be a lot of statewide and local races for voters to choose from when they go to the polls. However, down the ballot, after the candidates for office, there are also ten amendments...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Florida Approves Disaster Food Stamps for Hurricane Ian Victims — What It Provides
Florida's Department of Children and Families announced the state's application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture....
WAAY-TV
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
wtvy.com
Former employee files discrimination lawsuit against Alabama Hyundai plant
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama plant has filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the automotive manufacturer. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday follows a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in July. Both the complaint and lawsuit allege years of racial and sexual discrimination culminating in June when the company fired the former director of administration, Yvette Gilkey-Shuford.
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN) — A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a […]
altoday.com
Yolanda Flowers addresses prison protesters
On Friday, Democratic nominee for Governor Yolanda Flowers addressed the “Break These Chains” protest rally on the Capitol steps in Montgomery. The rally aimed to draw attention to conditions within the Alabama Department of Corrections. Alabama is one of seven states that do not pay its prisoners for their labor. There is reportedly still an ongoing work stoppage in some state prisons.
WSFA
Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
wdhn.com
Tuberville addresses remarks made at Nevada rally: ‘The issue is crime, not race’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is speaking out after a series of remarks he made at a Nevada rally earned labels like “racist” and “divisive” from state and national leaders. “The issue is crime, not race, but the liberal media is...
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
Black Alabama leaders wounded by Tuberville’s ‘misinformed, ignorant’ reparation remark
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama has 86 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Alabama using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wtvy.com
HVAC company, state fire marshal urge caution ahead of cold snap
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians will soon be firing up their furnaces, meaning more business for heating and air companies. “We do a lot of furnace tuneups,” said Will Imbusch with Bill Bradley Services in Montgomery. He said routine unit checkups not only help heaters last longer, but they...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Alabama child torture suspect caught in California
A man wanted on child abuse and torture charges in Huntsville was arrested last week in San Diego, Calif. Omar Castillo, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal, said Steven Flanagan is awaiting extradition back to Alabama. Marshals, acting on a tip from the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, tracked Flanagan to an...
wdhn.com
Full list of colleges, universities waiving application fees during Alabama College Application Week
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama high school students will have the opportunity to apply to several Alabama and other state colleges and universities free of charge in conjunction with the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama College Application Campaign this week. “During this event, local high schools will be...
Comments / 19