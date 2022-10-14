ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

What’s New in Butler County?

After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
National Night Out in Potwin

Potwin PRIDE Inc. sponsored National Night Out on October 4 with several sheriff officers present so Potwin could show their support for them and get an update on things to look out for to keep our town safe. Former Butler County sheriff and current Butler County commissioner furnished hot dogs for about 70 people. Wheat State Technologies furnished drinks and PRIDE and their members furnished ice cream and cupcakes.
POTWIN, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS
blackchronicle.com

Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars

Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
ANDOVER, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning

Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
High School Football PRO

Derby, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maize South High School football team will have a game with Derby High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
WICHITA, KS
Fulton Valley Farms Receives Tourism Marketing Grant

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Tourism has announced the Tourism Marketing Grant Program ecipients for 2022. The Tourism Marketing Grant is an ongoing grant program designed to assist tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects. Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe, along with Tourism staff, spent this week visiting each awardee’s location and congratulating them with a large, ceremonial check.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Old Cowtown Museum hosting Hay, Hooves and Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Halloween at the Old Cowtown Museum during their Hay, Hooves and Haloween event. The event is taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. Schedule of events: 2:30 p.m. – Medicine Show In the Empire House Theatre 3 […]
WICHITA, KS
Sixth-ranked Butler shuts out No. 17 Barton

EL DORADO – As the Jayhawk League regular season winds down, soccer teams are trying to ensure that they will be adequately prepared for the postseason. Butler’s women, ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA poll, couldn’t have asked for a better challenge Saturday. Not only did the...
EL DORADO, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
wichitaonthecheap.com

WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday

WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
DERBY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
CANTON, KS
KAKE TV

Flu reported in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
WICHITA, KS

