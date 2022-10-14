Read full article on original website
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
After undergoing a complete renovation in just 30 days, the famous Bricks location in Augusta has reopened under a new name, ownership and a new look. Located at 409 State Street, owners of Bricks Bar & Grill Dani and David Darrow are excited to bring a non-smoking bar where everyone is welcome.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
National Night Out in Potwin
Potwin PRIDE Inc. sponsored National Night Out on October 4 with several sheriff officers present so Potwin could show their support for them and get an update on things to look out for to keep our town safe. Former Butler County sheriff and current Butler County commissioner furnished hot dogs for about 70 people. Wheat State Technologies furnished drinks and PRIDE and their members furnished ice cream and cupcakes.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
blackchronicle.com
Kansas Tornado Shreds Homes, Flings Cars
Dozens of individuals hunkered down within the locker rooms of a YMCA. Cars had been dragged throughout the bottom and crushed in opposition to the constructing. Homes had been blown aside. Dozens of individuals had been on the YMCA in Andover, Kansas, when an EF3 twister roared via Friday night...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ramel Browning
Teenager Ramel Browning was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 660-9478, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Derby, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Maize South High School football team will have a game with Derby High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Fulton Valley Farms Receives Tourism Marketing Grant
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Tourism has announced the Tourism Marketing Grant Program ecipients for 2022. The Tourism Marketing Grant is an ongoing grant program designed to assist tourism organizations or businesses with new and innovative advertising and marketing projects. Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe, along with Tourism staff, spent this week visiting each awardee’s location and congratulating them with a large, ceremonial check.
Old Cowtown Museum hosting Hay, Hooves and Halloween
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Celebrate Halloween at the Old Cowtown Museum during their Hay, Hooves and Haloween event. The event is taking place from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. Schedule of events: 2:30 p.m. – Medicine Show In the Empire House Theatre 3 […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Sixth-ranked Butler shuts out No. 17 Barton
EL DORADO – As the Jayhawk League regular season winds down, soccer teams are trying to ensure that they will be adequately prepared for the postseason. Butler’s women, ranked sixth in the latest NJCAA poll, couldn’t have asked for a better challenge Saturday. Not only did the...
KAKE TV
Early morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
wichitaonthecheap.com
WinterFest Market in Derby this Holiday
WinterFest is on December 3, 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm. WINTERFEST at Woodlawn is a holiday shopping tradition! Bring your friends to Woodlawn United Methodist, in Derby, for this FREE event. Over 65 vendors offer a wide variety of hand-crafted items, art, food, clothing, home décor, and more!
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
Hutchinson man seriously injured when trash truck overturns
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
Hutchinson man hospitalized after trash truck overturns
KINGMAN COUNTY—A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just after 2 p.m. Monday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Sterling trash truck driven by Christian A. Reveles Medina, 24, Hutchinson, was northbound on NW 170th Avenue at 10th Street. The truck met another large...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge, located 6 miles north of Canton in McPherson County.
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
24hip-hop.com
Wichita Kansas Musician Souljahofdadub Breaks 100K Streams As A Musician
Today we sit down with Top Wichita, Kansas Musician “Souljahofdadub ” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. My Name Is Souljahofdadub & I’m From Wichita, Kansas. 2.) Q: What’s your most memorable moment this year, so far?
KAKE TV
Flu reported in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
Comments / 0