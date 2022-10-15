ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KGLO News

Grassley says Iowans concerned about his age should follow his routine

WASHINGTON — Republican Chuck Grassley says he’s not concerned by a new poll that shows his bid for an eighth U.S. Senate term may be his toughest race since 1980. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows nearly two-thirds of voters surveyed about Grassley’s race against Democrat Mike Franken have concerns about Grassley’s age. That includes more than a third of the Republicans who said they’ll vote for the 89 year old, despite their concerns about his age.
3 News Now

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
KBUR

Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll

Des Moines, IA- A new Des Moines Register Poll released over the weekend shows incumbent senator Chuck Grassley holds a 3% lead over Democrat Mike Franken. Radio Iowa reports that the poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race.
