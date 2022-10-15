Read full article on original website
KGLO News
Grassley says Iowans concerned about his age should follow his routine
WASHINGTON — Republican Chuck Grassley says he’s not concerned by a new poll that shows his bid for an eighth U.S. Senate term may be his toughest race since 1980. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows nearly two-thirds of voters surveyed about Grassley’s race against Democrat Mike Franken have concerns about Grassley’s age. That includes more than a third of the Republicans who said they’ll vote for the 89 year old, despite their concerns about his age.
3 News Now
Pillen sidesteps Sasse replacement question; Blood says she’d pick placeholder
Jim Pillen, the GOP gubernatorial candidate Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to succeed him, declined Wednesday to speculate about his choice for Nebraska’s next senator if Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to lead the University of Florida. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and Columbus-area hog producer, told...
KAAL-TV
Iowa Rep. Hinson released from hospital; debate with Sen. Mathis scheduled for Tuesday canceled
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson has been released from a Cedar Rapids hospital according to her official Twitter page. Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday and was treated for a kidney infection. Hinson, a Republican from Marion,...
3 News Now
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education
Three weeks before an election, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education.
KBUR
Grassley 46%, Franken 43% in new Des Moines Register Iowa Poll
Des Moines, IA- A new Des Moines Register Poll released over the weekend shows incumbent senator Chuck Grassley holds a 3% lead over Democrat Mike Franken. Radio Iowa reports that the poll of likely voters was taken from October 9th through the 12th. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they supported Grassley. Forty-three percent said they supported Franken. Seven percent said they were undecided or plan to skip voting on the U.S. Senate race.
'The truth won': New book sets record straight on murder of Omaha native
Andy Kroll sat down with 3 News Now to talk about the book, Omaha’s role in the story, and the harrowing experience faced by his parents, Joel and Mary Rich, and his brother Aaron.
Walz, Jensen square off in first of two October gubernatorial debates
Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen addressed a number of topics in their first of two October gubernatorial debates on Tuesday night. The debate was the first, and only, televised debate ahead of the November 8 election.
