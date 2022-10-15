Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Xenia Legacy Christian earns tough verdict over Jamestown Greeneview
Xenia Legacy Christian finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 5-4 in Ohio girls soccer on October 18. Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Jamestown Greeneview 3-2 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Elida slips past Celina
Elida surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Celina in Ohio girls soccer action on October 18. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 3-3 duel in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Anderson baffles Goshen
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Goshen as it was blanked 3-0 by Cincinnati Anderson on October 18 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on October 6, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Cincinnati Winton Woods in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OHSAA Playoffs Loom Large For All Five Area Football Squads
DELAWARE – The Berlin Bears shut down the usually powerful Marysville running attack Friday, limiting the Monarchs to just 183 hard-fought yards on the ground as the hosts bested the Monarchs, 24-10. Nascere Smith led the Monarchs, carrying the ball 13 times for 117 yards, including a 67-yards sprint and the Monarch’s only touchdown.
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Flyers ranked 24th in AP preseason poll
The University of Dayton men’s basketball team is ranked 24th in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 that was announced today.
landgrantholyland.com
BASKET-BOOM! 2024 four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. commits to Ohio State
It’s early, but Ohio State has already began filling what will likely be a smaller recruiting class for the 2024 cycle — starting with a big BOOM on Sunday afternoon. At halftime of today’s 3:00 ESPN2 Top Flight Invite, John Mobley Jr. — a four-star point guard from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas — announced he’ll be moving back home to Columbus for college to play for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
Times Gazette
Fall Festival of Leaves has Highland County flavor
In this photo, Hillsboro High School junior Madisyn Hollen is pictured Thursday with her court after being crowned 2022 Miss Fall Festival of Leaves. Pictured (l-r) are 1st attendant Rachelle Priest from McClain High School, Hollen, 2nd Attendant Sophi Stauffer from Paint Valley High School and 3rd Attendant Reagan Truitt from Paint Valley High School.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
richlandsource.com
B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road: Local officials hike the proposed connecting path
MANSFIELD -- An idea that became a concept that became a design began to look more like a reality on Tuesday. That's when City of Mansfield and Richland County officials joined representatives from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy District, engineers from K. E. McCartney & Associates and the Richland County Park District to explore the path that will become a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Fayette County businesses remain hopeful for Honda's battery plant
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A major economic boost is coming Ohio's way. Honda has chosen Fayette County as the new home for an electric vehicle battery plant, and it could bring new opportunities to the surrounding communities. What You Need To Know. Honda has decided to build a $3.5...
New video sheds light on plane crash in Marietta, Ohio
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is scheduled to provide an update into its investigation of the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s […]
The Intel effect: How Licking County land and housing prices are rising
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanks to Intel the price of an acre of land in Licking County near the future home of the semiconductor facilities is higher than it’s ever been. “We are seeing increases in farmland from $20,000 an acre in 2021 to $45,000 in 2022,” Licking County Auditor Michael Smith said.
Comments / 0