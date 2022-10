The Sacred Heart Greenwich community gathered for the second annual Homecoming October 15, bringing the heart together on King Street. Laughter and cheer filled the air as faculty, alumnae, and friends reunited. In alignment with this year’s theme of Better Together, Homecoming festivities included sporting events and a dance for all Upper School students. Upper School Head of Social senior Ines Araujo and Alumnae Board Member Ms. Kristina Benza ’07 discussed how this celebration contributes to the special nature of the school.

