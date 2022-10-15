Read full article on original website
KVOE
Reported gas leak leads to rooftop heater issue at Emporia business
A reported possible gas leak at an Emporia business led to another issue Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded to MRSK Buildings, 2604 West Highway 50, around 8:10 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Michael Nunley says there was a reported smell of natural gas in the building, but a rooftop heating unit apparently malfunctioned and there was no gas leak inside.
KVOE
Small grass fire reported near Bushong; details pending after Sunday’s north Lyon County fire
Area firefighters have been dealing with small grass fires the past several days as drought conditions continue. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called to the 300 block of US Highway 56 west of Bushong for a small grass fire around 5:20 am. The fire was reported out around 6:30 am. Further details are currently pending.
KVOE
Grass fire draws several Lyon County fire departments to Roads 350 and H-2
Several Lyon County fire departments are responding to a grass fire Sunday evening. The grass fire was reported near Roads 350 and H-2 shortly after 5 pm. Allen-Admire and Americus firefighters were called initially, with Miller and Reading listed as mutual aid. Early indications are a power line or pole...
KVOE
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
KVOE
WEATHER: After record low Tuesday and potential record Wednesday, temperatures to warm areawide
Earlier this year, the Emporia Municipal Airport reported a lot of record high temperatures. It’s reported a record low for Tuesday morning and may repeat that status Wednesday. Emporia’s previous record low for Oct. 18 was 29 degrees set in 1999. The overnight low reached 25 by 10 am....
KVOE
Red Cross Central Plains division has busy October, November ahead for blood drives
Hurricane Ian did a number on the national blood supply a few weeks ago, and the American Red Cross Central Plains Division is responding with a lengthy list of blood drives this month and next. Red Cross Account Manager Susan Faler says Ian wiped out both blood donation events and...
KVOE
Emporia woman identified as victim of last week’s east Emporia fatal train-pedestrian incident
An Emporia woman has been identified as the individual killed in a train-pedestrian incident last week. Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia was struck by the train near 12th and Whildin shortly after 1:30 am Wednesday. The incident was ruled accidental. The investigation is...
Emporia gazette.com
Victim identified in last week's Amtrak accident
The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said. "The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
WIBW
Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash
WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
WIBW
Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman killed by an Amtrak train last week in Emporia has been identified. Emporia Police say the victim has been identified as Rachel Nicole Raymond, 33, of Emporia. Officials say the accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11.
WIBW
Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home
SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.
KAKE TV
Kansas man dies after rear-ending pickup truck's trailer
ANDERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 30-year-old man from Welda, Kansas died Monday night after rear-ending a pickup truck's trailer as it was turning. Dakota Kirkland was driving north in a Ford Escort behind a truck and trailer on U.S. 169 shortly before 5 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the truck slowed to turn left onto SW Missouri Road and Kirkland crashed into the back of the trailer Hartman was pulling.
Deputies work a two-vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
KVOE
Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday morning
Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their bi-weekly action and study meetings Wednesday. During their action session, commissioners will consider approving a pair of ordinances, one for a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower and a second for a public easement for Emporia Land Development LLC. During their study meeting, commissioners will continue discussions on the city’s new logo design and will begin discussions on requests for proposals for an upcoming compensation study.
KAKE TV
Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 10-17-22
Newsmaker: City Engineer Jim Ubert discusses the upcoming information meeting on Highland Street improvements and discusses the city’s latest grant award for work on US Highway 50. Newsmaker 2: Mary Lou Pearson of the Neosho Rapids Haunted House discusses the house’s opening Saturday, Oct. 22. United Way Community...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures dropping for the start of the week
Temperatures will be closer to our seasonal average today. Northerly winds are moving into the state in the wake of last night’s cold front. Highs will range from the 60s to 70s across the region. Temperatures plummet overnight. Clear skies and northerly winds will aid in our cool-down. Those...
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Spotty storms tonight, chilly start to the workweek
Showers and thunderstorms are already starting to fire up in Oklahoma this evening, along and ahead of the cold front that tracked across Kansas yesterday. A secondary boundary is now sinking across the Sunflower State, bringing a reinforcing push of northerly winds into the region. A few scattered showers and...
