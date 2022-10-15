ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

KVOE

Reported gas leak leads to rooftop heater issue at Emporia business

A reported possible gas leak at an Emporia business led to another issue Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire responded to MRSK Buildings, 2604 West Highway 50, around 8:10 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Michael Nunley says there was a reported smell of natural gas in the building, but a rooftop heating unit apparently malfunctioned and there was no gas leak inside.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Victim identified in last week's Amtrak accident

The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said. "The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Man killed Monday afternoon in Anderson County crash

WELDA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 4:41 p.m. Monday on US-169 highway at S.W. Missouri Road. The location was about a mile northeast of Welda. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman struck and killed by train in Emporia identified

WIBW

Salina man arrested after gun, motorcycle, etc. stolen from Dickinson Co. home

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is behind bars after a gun, motorcycle and more were stolen from a Dickinson County home. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it began an investigation on Sept. 20, into a residential burglary on 2200 Ave. near Solomon. A suspect, later identified as Michael W. Kohman, 42, of Salina, forced his way into the home which caused damage to the window.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man dies after rear-ending pickup truck's trailer

JC Post

Deputies work a two-vehicle accident

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday morning

Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their bi-weekly action and study meetings Wednesday. During their action session, commissioners will consider approving a pair of ordinances, one for a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower and a second for a public easement for Emporia Land Development LLC. During their study meeting, commissioners will continue discussions on the city’s new logo design and will begin discussions on requests for proposals for an upcoming compensation study.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple woken up by car hitting their home

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Skot Reed and his wife never imagined a car would hit their home on East Lincoln Street. Now they are trying to move forward getting repairs to their home and two vehicles. "I got up out of bed immediately and trying to come to, and my...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 10-17-22

Newsmaker: City Engineer Jim Ubert discusses the upcoming information meeting on Highland Street improvements and discusses the city’s latest grant award for work on US Highway 50. Newsmaker 2: Mary Lou Pearson of the Neosho Rapids Haunted House discusses the house’s opening Saturday, Oct. 22. United Way Community...
CHASE COUNTY, KS

