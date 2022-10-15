Emporia City Commissioners will convene for their bi-weekly action and study meetings Wednesday. During their action session, commissioners will consider approving a pair of ordinances, one for a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower and a second for a public easement for Emporia Land Development LLC. During their study meeting, commissioners will continue discussions on the city’s new logo design and will begin discussions on requests for proposals for an upcoming compensation study.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO