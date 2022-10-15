Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Port Clinton flexes stout defense to thwart Toledo Central Catholic
Port Clinton didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Toledo Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance on October 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Port Clinton opened with a 1-0 advantage over Toledo Central Catholic through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: McComb drops a goose egg on Cory-Rawson
McComb's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Cory-Rawson during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. Last season, McComb and Cory-Rawson faced off on October 13, 2021 at Cory-Rawson High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Liberty Center flies high over Genoa Area
Liberty Center didn't tinker with Genoa Area, scoring a 4-1 result in the win column in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first half.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg, Eastwood ranked in Ohio high school football poll
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 35. Cleveland Heights 28. Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 27. Austintown-Fitch 21. Uniontown Lake 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 13. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15) 9-0 172. 2. Chardon (2) 7-1 148. 3. Canfield 7-1 110. 4. Mount Orab Western...
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Delta pushes past Oregon Cardinal Stritch
A vice-like defensive effort helped Delta squeeze Oregon Cardinal Stritch 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 17 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on October 10, Delta squared off with Van Buren in a soccer game. For more, click here.
whbc.com
Prayers Replace Rivalry Week at Central With Death of Student There
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s rivalry week at a lot of area high schools, but it’s taken on a much different tone at Central Catholic this week. This, as the students and staff learned about the traffic death of a junior student over the weekend.
13abc.com
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky sports SpongeBob SquarePants costume, gets to Guardians games with help of fellow fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohhhh, who sits in the bleachers, with SpongeBob on his chest?!. As Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez’s historic hits have taken the baseball universe by storm, 21-year-old Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky has been enjoying a ride of his own. Hrusovsky, a native of Brookyln and graduate...
laprensanewspaper.com
Kayla McQueen married Pedro Gutiérrez October 15, 2022
Weddings are a beautiful thing. But what made last Saturday’s wedding ceremony so unique [Oct.15, 2022 at Temple Shomer Emunim, in Sylvania, Ohio] was that the bride spoke her vows in Spanish and the groom spoke his vows in Hebrew. Kayla is of German, Russian, Jewish, and African descent and her husband-to-be is Mexican-American. A Mariachi band from Detroit followed the couple as they proceeded down the aisle. This truly was a bilingual, bicultural event.
fcnews.org
Vikes end regular season with 4-0 shutout of Whitmer
After not being able to dent the scoreboard in a scoreless tie against Delta, it took Evergreen just five minutes to tally against Whitmer as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a 4-0 win in boys soccer Thursday, extending their record to 12-4-1. Evergreen awaits the winner of...
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
bgsufalcons.com
Hockey Exhibition Against Adrian Canceled
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – The hockey exhibition between the Bowling Green Falcons and Adrian Bulldogs has been canceled. Initially scheduled to be played in Bowling Green on Saturday, Oct. 22, the exhibition will not be played and there will not be a makeup date. Those who purchased single-game tickets for the contest will have the option to receive a ticket to the Bowling Green vs. USNDT exhibition on Jan. 27 or receive a refund for their purchase.
Canton teen dies in car crash near Toledo, school officials say
CANTON, Ohio – A Canton teenager died Sunday evening in a car accident near Toledo. Canton Central Catholic school officials confirmed junior Jacob Brown died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Key and White streets. Police said Brown was driving a 2014 Black Ford Fusion westbound on US 24 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
13abc.com
Toledo looking to spend $50,000 to find new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is looking to spend $50,000 to find a new police chief. A late addition to Tuesday’s council agenda said the city is looking to contract Ralph Anderson & Associates to help identify, evaluate, and screen applicants for Toledo’s next police chief. The city said the process needs to happen as expeditiously as possible because the position is vital to Toledo. If passed, the agreement can’t last longer than one year.
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
13abc.com
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
