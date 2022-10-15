Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska counterterrorism experts warn of extremists targeting critical infrastructure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Counterterrorism experts in Nebraska are calling attention to a report about extremists planning attacks across the U.S. On Monday, the National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology, and Education Center, or NCITE for short, shared a report from September that looks at a number of extremist groups that target critical infrastructure.
klkntv.com
Nebraska counterterrorism experts sound the alarm on white supremacist plots
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Counterterrorism experts in Nebraska are sounding the alarm on violent extremists planning potentially devastating attacks across the U.S. The National Counterterrorism, Innovation, Technology, and Education Center, or NCITE for short, shared an alarming report Monday. It says white supremacist plots targeting essential energy systems have...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks DeJear for not standing during a speech
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new ad is attacking Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear (D) for not standing to support local law enforcement during Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) Condition of the State address in January 2022. Then, asks the viewers to imagine her policies as Governor. Source: Kim...
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
KETV.com
Iowa voters to decide on 'strict scrutiny' gun rights amendment
On Nov. 8, Iowans will vote on adding a gun rights amendment to Iowa's constitution. The amendment just needs a simple majority of votes to pass. Supporters say a constitutional amendment is necessary to protect gun owner's rights to keep and bear arms. Opponents worry it could make it more difficult to pass new gun control measures and easier to overturn existing gun laws.
Calls for partisan poll watchers has some concerned ahead of midterm elections
There wasn’t much attention paid to poll watchers before 2020 but baseless claims of election fraud put a new spotlight on the volunteer position.
Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education
Three weeks before an election, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education.
newslj.com
Residents claim election fraud
CHEYENNE —Residents informed legislators Friday morning that they have witnessed and heard of local election fraud throughout the state. These claims were made during public testimony at the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, as a part of the discussion for codifying the state’s rules for certification of electronic voting systems.
3 News Now
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about $19,000 from political...
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
kmaland.com
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
Sioux City Journal
Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent
A new political action committee has emerged in Nebraska with the backing of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and its first move took aim at an outgoing GOP state lawmaker. Ricketts last month gave $314,000 to the group, dubbed the Nebraska Future Action Fund, making him the PAC’s first and only donor, according to the latest filings from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. The only expenditure the group documented in its filing was roughly $51,000 to oppose outgoing state Sen. Matt Williams’ campaign for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that are not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
Nebraska Wildfire Leaves Nearby Residents Uneasy
Residents worry after the Bovee wildfire tore through over 18,000 acres of central Nebraska and the Nebraska National Forest earlier this month. Notably, Purdum, Nebraska’s assistant fire chief Mike Moody perished in the fire. Additionally, the fire decimated a significant portion of the forest in Halsey and destroyed a beloved 4-H camp, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa governor not even close to keeping one 2018 campaign promise
"If elected, will you commit to weekly press conferences?" a moderator asked during the first debate between Iowa's candidates for governor in October 2018. "I do it all the time," Governor Kim Reynolds replied. Asked again during that campaign's third debate whether she would hold weekly press conferences, Reynolds claimed...
dakotafreepress.com
Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?
Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
NebraskaTV
A statewide aluminum shortage will force some residents to get new license plate numbers
KEARNEY, Neb. — A statewide aluminum shortage will impact the new Nebraska license plates that will be issued at the beginning of 2023. Because of the shortage, the only option for some residents will be to get a license plate with new numbers. In May, Governor Pete Ricketts and...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
