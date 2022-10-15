Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says historically Black college football programs can be a path to the NFL for top recruits, but it is difficult to compete with the wealthier, traditional power schools. Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who starred with the Falcons, 49ers and Cowboys, is in his third season with Jackson State. The Tigers are 6-0 this year after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference last year. “Now with our emergence, kids feel like you have an option. I can still make it through there (an HBCU) and they can navigate me to the NFL,” Sanders said Tuesday during an interview on the AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. “I don’t have to go to the one of the PWIs (predominantly white institutions) just to make it to the NFL.” He spoke to The AP during a break in his visit to the Mississippi Children’s hospital in Jackson, where he was also representing the insurance company Aflac.

JACKSON, MS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO