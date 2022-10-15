Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
richlandsource.com
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
richlandsource.com
High School football playoff picture coming into view
MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
wosu.org
Analysis: Many believe Ohio is a "ruby red" state. New poll shows they're wrong
Are you one of those who feel out of place in Ohio these days?. Uncomfortable with all the MAGA/QAnon jibber-jabber in a state that voted for Donald Trump for president not once, but twice?. Feeling like you don’t belong in a state with a legislature run by right-wing Republicans that...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Secretary of State finds dozens of cases of people who voted twice in 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a news release put out Monday, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the discovery of 75 people who voted twice in the 2020 election. Those cases have been turned over to the Ohio attorney general and county prosecutors. In each case, Sec. LaRose is...
Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
WOUB
AEP wants regulators to lower reliability standards to allow for longer, more frequent outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — AEP Ohio is asking state regulators to lower their standards to allow for longer and more frequent power outage interruptions. But consumer advocates representing manufacturers and residential electric customers, and staff at an Ohio regulatory agency are pushing back. “We believe that the grid should...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
horseandrider.com
Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE
On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
How Issue 2 would change voting rights in Ohio
Ohioans will decide in November whether noncitizens should have a say in local elections. On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022, is Issue 2, a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Which Ohio candidates have denied or questioned 2020 presidential election results
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of candidates seeking elected seats in Ohio on Nov. 8 have challenged or cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results. Election deniers — as opponents and some neutral observers have called them — are mainly Republicans who have denied or questioned the integrity of President Joe Biden’s win […]
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s what that means for Ohio
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
Comments / 0