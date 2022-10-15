ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Victory, OH

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt

COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

High School football playoff picture coming into view

MANSFIELD — It could be a record-setting year when the Ohio High School Athletic Association hands out its postseason bids Sunday afternoon. Of the 19 football-playing schools in the Richland Source’s three-county coverage area, 13 are in line for playoff berths.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio has 435 districts with slow internet – here at the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. As more […]
OHIO STATE
horseandrider.com

Ohio Horse Confirmed to Have EEE

On Oct. 17, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse at a private facility in Holmes County positive for Eastern equine encephalitis. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Attorney General rejects petition to raise the state’s minimum wage

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected a petition seeking to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum wage rate. On Oct. 5, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition, “Raise the Wage Ohio,” proposing to increase the state...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy