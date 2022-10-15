Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Port Clinton flexes stout defense to thwart Toledo Central Catholic
Port Clinton didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Toledo Central Catholic's attack in a virtuoso 1-0 performance on October 18 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Port Clinton opened with a 1-0 advantage over Toledo Central Catholic through the first half.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Delta pushes past Oregon Cardinal Stritch
A vice-like defensive effort helped Delta squeeze Oregon Cardinal Stritch 14-0 in a shutout performance on October 17 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Recently on October 10, Delta squared off with Van Buren in a soccer game. For more, click here.
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
thevillagereporter.com
NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
thevillagereporter.com
Eclectic Alt-Southern Rocker To Perform In Williams County
Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing at JJ Winn’s in Holiday City on October 28, 2022 and opening the Beer and Wine Fest in Montpelier on November 5, 2022. Dusty Bo is advertised as “delightfully eclectic”, a “versatile song smith” and someone who “brings the modern Rock/Indi fire and an unmistakable soulful voice along with his killer songs.”
Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky sports SpongeBob SquarePants costume, gets to Guardians games with help of fellow fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohhhh, who sits in the bleachers, with SpongeBob on his chest?!. As Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez’s historic hits have taken the baseball universe by storm, 21-year-old Bowling Green student David Hrusovsky has been enjoying a ride of his own. Hrusovsky, a native of Brookyln and graduate...
Times-Bulletin
Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)
Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
cleveland19.com
Stark County high school student dies in car accident
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A junior at Canton Central Catholic High School was killed in a car accident Sunday evening, according to school officials. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Jacob Brown. “Our community is very sad to have to share the news of the loss of Jacob....
13abc.com
Columbia Gas says expect to pay more to heat your home this winter
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Everything seems to cost more these days, including groceries, gas, and mortgages so it’s no surprise that utility bills could go up too. As the cold weather starts to roll in, you may want to think twice about turning up the heat too much. “Across...
13abc.com
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
13abc.com
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
swantonenterprise.com
Plethora of issues before Fulton County voters
Two countywide property tax requests are among several issues on the ballot in Fulton County on Nov. 8. The Fulton County Health Department is seeking a renewal and increase for a levy providing the department with sufficient funds to carry out the district’s health program. The 10-year levy, would go from 0.5 mills to 0.6 mills if approved.
Maumee residents address high water bills at city council meeting
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dozens of residents turned out to a Maumee City Council meeting Monday night to voice concerns about their water bills. Many in the city said they have received water bills upwards of $1,000. Maumee resident Shelby Lutz said she had to take out a loan to...
13abc.com
The common cold is back in a big way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
Paulding County Progress
Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced
Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
13abc.com
Fatal crash on U.S. Route 24 in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A fatal crash forced U.S. Route 24 in Maumee to close for several hours Sunday night. Maumee Police posted on social media that the crash happened westbound between Key Street and White Street Sunday night. Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash. The post...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
cleveland19.com
Missing 16-year-old girl may be in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Emily Rayne-Marie Johnson, who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 13. Johnson is missing from a group home in Toledo, but her mother lives in Mentor-on-the-Lake, according to police. She was described by police as 5′1″...
