Putin Declares Martial Law as Russian Leader Runs Out of Options
The Russian president said his decree applied to the four regions of Ukraine that Russia recently claimed it had annexed.
Explosion at notorious Myanmar prison kills 8
An explosion rocked Myanmar's largest prison that houses many of its political prisoners, killing three staffers and five visitors on Wednesday, officials said.
Liz Truss’s plans to move UK embassy to Jerusalem to be fought by legal group
A legal group that supports the rights of Palestinians has written to Liz Truss to tell her that it plans to launch a judicial review in an attempt to block any UK government movement of the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP)...
Citrus County Chronicle
Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about "two weeks,” a World Health Organization official said Wednesday, as the East African country carried out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. Potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine...
Citrus County Chronicle
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons. “To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more...
