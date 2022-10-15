ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about "two weeks,” a World Health Organization official said Wednesday, as the East African country carried out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. Potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced a wave of Russian drone attacks and strongly urged the country’s allies to provide it with air defense weapons. “To guarantee the protection of our skies and reduce the possibilities for Russian terrorists to zero, we need much more...

