Kingsport Times-News
Houlihan goal spurs D-B to regional semifinal win
DANDRIDGE — Kora Houlihan unleashed a thunderous boot from 40 yards to score with 20 seconds left in the first half and spur Dobyns-Bennett to a 3-1 win over Jefferson County in Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Leroy Shannon Field. After beating Jefferson County 4-0 on...
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill makes quick work of Morristown West
JOHNSON CITY — Tuesday’s Region 1-AAA girls soccer semifinal at Kermit Tipton Stadium was played in frigid conditions, but Science Hill’s offense was red hot. Lady Hilltoppers junior Morgan Mahoney scored just 36 seconds into the match, and by halftime Science Hill had mercifully mercy-ruled visiting Morristown West 9-0.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
1450wlaf.com
Big day on Douglas as CCMS Fishing Team has one, two winning punch
DANDRIDGE, TN (WLAF) – Coach Mike King’s Campbell County Middle School Fishing Team came back home from Douglas Lake with a first and second place finish over the weekend. Cousins Anthony Malone and Ayden Malone are returning to their winning form from a couple of years ago as the duo claimed first place winning the Junior TBF Tournament on Douglas Lake. The Malones also won in the Big Fish category with a catch of 2.14 pounds. They won it with four fish totaling 5.68 pounds.
Tennessee Fan Tears His ACL Celebrating Upset Victory Over Alabama: “Worth It”
Incase ya haven’t heard, Tennessee defeated the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in football this past Saturday by a score of 52-49 in epic fashion, making a game winning field goal as time expired to seal the deal. This was MASSIVE, because the Volunteers had lost a whopping 15 games...
Vols’ victory over Alabama emotional for fans, big for business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Vol fans are probably still pinching themselves over the end of a 15-year losing streak to Alabama. Saturday’s win was emotional and for those who were there experiencing it in person was almost indescribable. “Out of all the games I’ve ever been to, this was the best one I’ve ever […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Senior Bowl executive director names Tennessee lineman 'one of most improved prospects we've seen'
Tennessee’s offensive line held its own and then some Saturday against Alabama. The make of a good offensive lineman is never hearing his name. Darnell Wright, Tennessee’s right tackle, has been a ghost this season on that front. Wright has been quietly excellent for the Vols this year....
Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
allfortennessee.com
Down Goes Bama: Get Your Tennessee Volunteers Shirts Now
Rocky Top was rockin’ on Saturday night as the Vols downed Alabama. So now is the perfect time for some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT. As you already know, it had been a long time since Tennessee beat Alabama. The Tide had won 15-straight games dating back to 2006. But Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal snapped it. And Rocky Top (rightfully) went crazy. We know you’re still riding high, which is why you need some new Tennessee Volunteers shirts from BreakingT.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee fan edits John Ward's voice over highlights from Alabama win
John Ward wasn’t able to call the game between Tennessee and Alabama on Saturday night, but one fan came up with a creative spin and edited his voice into a video released on social media to pay tribute to him. Here’s a look at that after the Vols defeated...
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
supertalk929.com
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
