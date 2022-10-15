Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker LoungeLarry LeaseWatauga, TX
Dallas Based American Airlines Settles Luggage Lawsuit for $7.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Dallas Rideshare Driver Arrested for Sexual Assault of SMU StudentLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Related
semoball.com
Football: DeSoto at Cape Central
The Cape Central Tigers beat visiting DeSoto 56-7 on Friday at Cape Central High School. To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.
mvnews.org
Volleyball defeats DeSoto in all three sets
Thursday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team won against De Soto in two sets. The girls won the first three of five sets with the first set being won 25-9. The second set was won 25-12; the third set was won 25-11. Junior Brooke Bellehumeur talks about how the connections she...
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)
CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
Lucky Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account After Lottery Win
The winning ticket was purchased in Weatherford.
fox4news.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Pleasant Grove dies from injuries
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died from his injuries after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove early Saturday morning. This happened just before 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Officers responded to a shooting call and found...
WFAA
North Texas native Jonathan Majors starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in 'Creed III'
DALLAS — Actor Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with "Creed III" -- and Dallas area native Jonathan Majors will be at the center of it. The first trailer for the latest installment of the "Creed" franchise was released on Tuesday, and it focuses on the characters played by Jordan and Majors.
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales
Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
KXII.com
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
luxury-houses.net
Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million
39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0