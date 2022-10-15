ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

semoball.com

Football: DeSoto at Cape Central

The Cape Central Tigers beat visiting DeSoto 56-7 on Friday at Cape Central High School. To purchase photos from this gallery for personal use, call 573-388-3620 and ask for Sharon or Renda.
DESOTO, TX
mvnews.org

Volleyball defeats DeSoto in all three sets

Thursday, Oct. 13, the volleyball team won against De Soto in two sets. The girls won the first three of five sets with the first set being won 25-9. The second set was won 25-12; the third set was won 25-11. Junior Brooke Bellehumeur talks about how the connections she...
DESOTO, TX
Larry Lease

North Texas Lottery Winner Nabs $1 Million in Powerball Lottery

$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas.Erik Mclean/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing loss against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the NFL season is young, but thankfully there is some reason for celebration in North Texas. Someone in North Texas just became a lottery. While it was not a massive jackpot, it was still a seven-figure prize that you can't scoff at.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony has a mustache and short beard, and a tattoo of the word “promise” on his right arm. It is unknown what clothing Anthony was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
CEDAR HILL, TX
fox4news.com

5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train

PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Man found shot in vehicle in Pleasant Grove dies from injuries

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died from his injuries after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove early Saturday morning. This happened just before 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Officers responded to a shooting call and found...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

3 Adults Start Big Fight at Plano, Texas Hooters Over Candy Bar Sales

Why is watching a fight so fascinating? I have to ask myself that question every time I see a fight video in my social media feed. The other question I have to ask is "Why?" Of all the reasons that I can think of to actually fight someone, not being able to sell candy bars at a restaurant isn't one of them. For the three "adults" in this video, they thought is was appropriate to rush the manager of a Plano, Texas Hooters and a customer, causing a serious injury and some building damage.
PLANO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Absolutely Stunning Estate with Nearly 14,000 SF of Entertaining Spaces in Dallas, Texas Seeks $5 Million

39 Braewood Pl, Dallas, Texas is a stunning estate in prestigious gated-guarded Glen Abbey multiple living areas on all floors, walls of windows, and a large beautiful covered backyard patio. This Estate in Dallas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 39 Braewood Pl, please contact Paulette Greene (Phone: 972-335-6564) at Ebby Halliday for full support and perfect service.
DALLAS, TX

