Police: Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in north Tulsa Friday evening.

A young woman stepped out into the road in between moving vehicles Friday night and was hit by a car, according to police. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained on the scene as police arrived, but the driver was possibly intoxicated. Police are currently investigating this.

The driver’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

This is a developing story.

