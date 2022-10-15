ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Hills, KY

Highlands snaps CovCath's nine-game rivalry win streak with 32-21 win

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgbVn_0iZpT3pe00

The Highlands High School football program won't soon forget its memorable victory over Covington Catholic.

The Bluebirds committed five turnovers yet persevered late in the fourth quarter to defeat host CovCath 32-21 Friday night.

It was the Bluebirds' first win over the Colonels since November 2015. It also snapped CovCath's nine-game win streak in the rivalry series.

Highlands coach Bob Sphire addressed the team after the game on the field and said how proud he was of the effort the Bluebirds put into this game. The energy was palpable from the Highlands sideline.

Highlands (7-2) trailed 21-17 with nine minutes left but refused to fold. CovCath's interception gave the Colonels the ball at their own 2-yard line with 7:21 left and plenty of momentum.

However, three plays later, the Bluebirds forced a safety which made it 21-19.

Then, senior Charlie Noon had a 64-yard kickoff return with 5:38 left to help give Highlands a 25-21 lead. Noon finished the game with 260 all-purpose yards, according to the Highland statistics.

He had a 69-yard touchdown pass from Brody Benke with 34 seconds left in the first quarter

Senior running back Dawson Hosea scored on a 32-yard touchdown run four minutes later to help seal the game for the Bluebirds. Hosea had 13 carries for 85 yards and two touchdowns, according to Highlands' statistics.

CovCath junior wide receiver Braylon Miller had nine receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Highlands plays host to Cooper Oct. 21 while CovCath plays host to Conner.

