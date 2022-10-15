ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Top-ranked Oscar Smith gets huge game from DJ Etheridge to beat No. 5 King’s Fork in a battle of unbeatens

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Oscar Smith's DJ Etheridge runs the ball during a victory at King's Fork High in Suffolk on Friday. He has eight interceptions in the last three games. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

DJ Etheridge had more receptions from King’s Fork quarterback Cameron Butler than all but one Bulldog receiver.

Only problem was Etheridge plays for Oscar Smith.

The senior had three interceptions that halted drives and several nice returns, including a punt return for a touchdown, to lead top-ranked Oscar Smith to a 52-21 win over No. 5 King’s Fork in a battle of unbeatens.

Oscar Smith woke up the crowd when Alvin Jones returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

The Tigers (6-0) made it 14-0 when Etheridge returned a punt 60 yards for a score.

But King’s Fork (6-1) answered when Butler threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Denosh Rodgers to cut the deficit to 14-7.

The Tigers made it 17-7 in the second quarter on Alex Dyzla’s 23-yard field goal.

The Bulldogs responded with back-to-back scores. Running back JaVon Ford scored on a 56-yard touchdown run. That was followed by Butler’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Lewis to give King’s Fork a 21-17 lead with 4:20 left.

It had fans wondering if the Bulldogs were going to pull off another amazing win. King’s Fork beat Oscar Smith in 2017 to snap the Tigers’ Southeastern District winning streak at 99 games.

Oscar Smith quarterback Cade Cox helped the Tigers regain the lead with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Lewis to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead.

The Bulldogs got the ball back, but a tipped ball was intercepted by Etheridge, who returned the ball to the King’s Fork 5. The Tigers capitalized with Jamauri Knox’s 2-yard run with 2:32 left in the first half.

Etheridge came up big again just before the half. King’s Fork was driving when he intercepted a pass in the end zone to help the Tigers take a a 31-21 lead into halftime.

“We just got to execute,” Etheridge said. “We had to keep the momentum going.”

The second half would be all Oscar Smith as the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 21-0.

The second half would include a 30-yard punt return by Etheridge that set up a touchdown, and another interception, his eighth in the past three games.

“He’s done a great job,” Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott said. “He did a great job flying around, and then it becomes contagious, and that’s what you like.”

The win also was big for the Tigers, who, despite having won at least a share of 16 of the last 17 district titles, feel disrespected. Oscar Smith raised eyebrows when the Tigers had to rally past Indian River to win 19-17 two weeks ago.

“This was really big because (people) don’t believe in us,” Etheridge said. “They say we’re the underdogs, so we just keep proving them wrong.”

Added Scott: “(People have) kind of written Smith off, and who’s going to take over, and these guys go, ‘Hold on, not so fast because (we) can play ball too.’ That’s what I love for them because they’re proving to themselves, their teammates and this area, ‘Hey, we still have some good ballers here.’”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
