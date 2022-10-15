ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City Observatory

ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever

Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
klfdradio.com

Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified

According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the southeast area early Monday morning. Just before 7 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Police said a pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
Metro

Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County

Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired,...
LONGVIEW, WA
kptv.com

Trimet and Lyt

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trimet’s new FX 2 Division service is now up and running, getting everyone in and out of Portland from Gresham faster and more efficiently. One company working with Trimet to make FX faster is called LYT.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy