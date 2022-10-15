Read full article on original website
North Portland power repaired after tree fall
Thousands of residents in North Portland lost their power Tuesday morning for a few hours.
City Observatory
ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever
Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
Pedestrian killed in crash while walking on SE Stark; street closed at scene: Portland police
A person walking on Southeast Stark Street was struck and killed just before 7 a.m., police said. Officers arrived at Stark and 146th Avenue to find the person dead. Police said the driver of the car involved stayed at the scene. Police have closed Southeast Stark between 143rd and 148th...
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Staffing shortage forces Portland Fire & Rescue to shut down fire engine
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire engine pulled away from Fire Station 4 in Downtown Portland Monday afternoon. If anything, it was indication it was business as usual, but that was not the case over the weekend. "One of these days there will be a fire and it'll be dangerous,"...
klfdradio.com
Downtown Portland Park Stabbing Victim Identified
According to the Portland Oregonian newspaper, police identified a woman fatally stabbed earlier this month as 51-year-old Jill Krahling. Her body was discovered in Portland’s downtown Chapman Square. Officers discovered Krahling dead the morning of October 9th when they responded to a welfare check of a woman who was...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the southeast area early Monday morning. Just before 7 a.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle at Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. Police said a pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Starbucks closing Pearl District location due to safety concerns
Starbucks is closing a store in the Pearl District on Thursday. Employees at the NW 11th and Lovejoy location told KOIN 6 News it’s no longer safe to work there.
Jury awards $10.4M for trauma suffered in pipeline explosion in NW Portland
A NW Natural employee and a salon worker won a combined $10.4 million at trial after a jury found they suffered hearing loss and emotional trauma when they narrowly escaped a natural gas explosion that rocked a Portland neighborhood in 2016. Lawyers for gas leak investigator Eric Rader and Dosha...
Metro
Metro purchases wildlife-rich canyon in Washington County
Bylined articles are written by Metro writers and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Using funds from the voter-approved 2019 parks and nature bond measure, Metro recently purchased a steep canyon in a unincorporated Washington County. The 40-acre property, now named Fir Clearing Creek Confluence Natural Area, includes upland forest, waterfalls, three fish-bearing streams and is home to dozens of native plant and animal species.
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early Monday.
kptv.com
2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired,...
Portland police identify man killed in September Old Town stabbing
Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a late September stabbing outside of the Union Gospel Mission in Portland’s Old Town.
WWEEK
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
kptv.com
Trimet and Lyt
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trimet’s new FX 2 Division service is now up and running, getting everyone in and out of Portland from Gresham faster and more efficiently. One company working with Trimet to make FX faster is called LYT.
Multnomah County jury awards $10.4M in 2016 gas explosion case
Two people that reportedly suffered physical and emotional injuries after a 2016 gas explosion in Portland were awarded more than $10.4 million by a Multnomah County jury on Thursday.
Portland police ID victim of fatal Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a September 30 shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.
Rain is finally on the way for Portland
Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
