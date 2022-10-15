Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
wbiw.com
Bailey carrying BNL’s banner into semistate
BEDFORD – The powerful thunder of the charge, the released emotional eruption of the attack, the rush of adrenaline fueling the fight for survival. Battle scene from Game of Thrones? It’s the opening minutes of the semistate at Brown County, when 180 competitors take off from the starting line and stampede down the straightaway.
wbiw.com
Expectations rocketing into orbit as BNL begins practice sessions for 2022-23
BEDFORD – According to brilliant inventor Charles Kettering, who held 186 patents, “high achievement always takes place in the framework of high expectation.” That statement should be Bedford North Lawrence’s team motto for the 2022-23 season. Print that on a shirt. Expectations are always stratospheric for...
wbiw.com
BNL looking for nominations for Wall of Fame in academic building
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence is looking to add additional alumni to the Wall of Fame in the academic building, helping to bring a tribute to former BNL Stars with distinguishing careers. Nominations will be accepted now through October 31st, 2022, and can be done at this link. If...
wbiw.com
Capital project progressing well at Mitchell High School
MITCHELL – During the Mitchell Community School Board meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Brent Comer shared the progress of the baseball and softball fields and the capital project. Currently, there is a state-wide moratorium on cement production and distribution, delaying the progress by at least one week. When asked...
Current Publishing
High speed shift: Zionsville Community High School grad makes a career of his passion for auto racing
In the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, a post on the popular discussion site Reddit sparked a career shift for DJ Clark, a 2009 Zionsville Community High School graduate. He decided in 2020 he wasn’t entirely fulfilled by his day job, so he began pursuing a career related to his lifelong passion for auto racing.
wbiw.com
Bedford North Lawrence High School and the North Lawrence Career Center present second annual 3E Expo
BEDFORD – Parents and students are invited to the Second Annual 3E Expo on Thursday, October 20th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bedford North Lawrence Café. This expo will explore career pathways for enlistment, enrollment, and employment opportunities for post-graduation. It’s never too early to create a plan and BNL and the North Lawrence Career Center want to help students and their families be aware of the many programs and opportunities available through the career center facility.
wbiw.com
MedTech Devices sweep 2022 Fall Crossroads Pitch Competition
BLOOMINGTON — The Mill, Bloomington’s nonprofit center for entrepreneurship, today announced the winners of the Fall 2022 Crossroads Pitch Competition. South Bend company heARsight won the pre-seed competition for its augmented reality smart glasses that provide real-time subtitles during in-person conversations. Nashville-based Wave Therapeutics won the seed competition for its therapeutic devices and software that prevent bedsores and blood clots for mobility-impaired patients. HeARsight will receive a $10,000 investment from Flywheel Fund. Wave Therapeutics will receive a $20,000 investment.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as celebrating a special occasion. On top of that, all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Queen Eggroll
A new restaurant has rolled into town, bringing a taste of the Philippines to Brownsburg. Sherman learned more from Queen Eggroll herself! For more information, click here.
wbiw.com
Inauguration of Indiana Wesleyan University’s 10th President
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University will celebrate the inauguration of Jon S. Kulaga as its 10th president on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The inauguration theme is Achieving Through Faith and will include a ceremony at 10:00 am, a private luncheon for dignitaries, and symposiums entitled Achieving Through Faith – Where Faith Meets Work, featuring three world-class speakers at 1:30 pm EDT. Live streams of the inauguration ceremony and symposiums are available here.
953wiki.com
CAR WASH SET TO BUILD ON OLD BOWLING ALLEY SITE
The former bowling alley was damaged in 2017 during a summer storm and eventually torn down. The Madison Plan Commission recently approved setbacks for a new car wash to be built at the former site of the bowling alley on Clifty Dr, The car wash a francise of the national Take 5 Car Wash Chain will be located at 192 Clifty Dr, the new car wash will include an automated car wash bay as well as multiple vehicle use vaccums. Traffic into the car wash will be one way in and one way out with the traffic coming off clifty dr. No word on when building on the site will begin.
WLFI.com
Woman dies at IU Health after falling down stairs at Ross-Ade stadium
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A woman is dead after falling down the stairs at Ross-Ade stadium while attending Saturday evening's Purdue football game. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello has confirmed to News 18 the deceased's name is Donna Steenbarger, born on July 24, 1942. Costello tells News 18 the Coroner's office was told of a person who fell down the stairs during Saturday's football game. Costello says Steenbarger hit her head and died Sunday shortly after 10:00 a.m.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford 2023 budget and donation funding approved Monday night
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford approved and adopted the 2023 budget Monday night, which saw five percent pay increases for City Employees and Elected Officials. Included in the approval was the amounts approved for donation funding in Bedford for local non-profit groups, which saw a total of $207,900 in funding approved. The groups and amounts included are listed below:
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
Wave 3
Waverly Hills Sanatorium owners, Historical Society come to an agreement amid legal battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the Mattingly Family have come to an agreement on how to run the haunted sanatorium. Charlie and Tina Mattingly own the Waverly Hills Sanatorium but have been leasing it to the Waverly Hills Historical Society. For the past year, the...
Teen airlifted after falling from Upper Cataract Falls
A 13-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital after they fell last week from the Upper Cataract Falls, officials say.
WRBI Radio
Andy Hill, age 30 Greensburg
Andrew “Andy” Edward Hill, age 30 of Greensburg passed away on Monday October 10, 2022. Andy was born on August 10, 1992 the son of Brad and Irma (OConnor) Hill in Greensburg. Andy grew up in Osgood along with his brother and sister. He had attended Jac-Cen-Del High...
wbiw.com
Daily lane restrictions begin today on State Road 56 near Ireland
IRELAND – INDOT will have daily lane restrictions beginning today on State Road 56 near Ireland in Dubois County. Alternating lane restrictions will begin on State Road 56 between West 300 North and Walnut Street. During restrictions, traffic flow will be controlled by a flagger. A 12-foot width limit...
