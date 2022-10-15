Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
DecisionPoint (DPSI) Concludes Re-branding of ExtenData
DPSI - Free Report) announced that it has completed the re-branding of ExtenData Solutions into DecisionPoint Systems. ExtenData is a leading provider of enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that helps its customers to improve operational efficiency and productivity. In December 2020, DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to improve customer experience and broaden its expertise in manufacturing, hospitality and transportation and logistics.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Evoqua Water (AQUA): Can Its 7.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
AQUA - Free Report) shares rallied 7.4% in the trading session on Monday to close at $35.18. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Icon PLC (ICLR): Can Its 5.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
ICLR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.3% higher at $183.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15% loss over the past four weeks. Icon scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com
Applied Materials (AMAT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMAT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.23, moving +1.1% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Applied Materials will be looking to display strength...
Zacks.com
More Appreciation on the Horizon for These 5 U.S. Upstream Stocks
APA - Free Report) , Antero Resources (. ESTE - Free Report) for attractive cash flow and shareholder returns. The Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P industry consists of companies primarily based in the domestic market, focused on the exploration and production (E&P) of oil and natural gas. These firms find hydrocarbon reservoirs, drill oil and gas wells, and produce and sell these materials to be refined later into products such as gasoline, fuel oil, distillate, etc. The economics of oil and gas supply and demand is the fundamental driver of this industry. In particular, a producer’s cash flow is primarily determined by the realized commodity prices. In fact, all E&P companies' results are vulnerable to historically volatile prices in the energy markets. A change in realizations affects their returns and causes them to alter their production growth rates. The E&P operators are also exposed to exploration risks where drilling results are comparatively uncertain.
Zacks.com
Is ServiceSource International (SREV) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ServiceSource International , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Oceaneering (OII) Wins Subsea Robotics Deals Worth $300M in Q3
OII - Free Report) recently declared that its subsea robotics segment secured multiple contracts in the third quarter of 2022, with expected cumulative revenues of about $300 million. The contracts won by OII are predominantly for remotely operated vehicle services delivered from floating drilling rigs and vessels for subsea equipment...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Bet on Amid Market Uncertainties
The year so far has been highly volatile for the U.S. stock market. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has increased worries for investors who were already concerned about global economic recovery due to increasing crude oil prices, rising inflation and a hawkish policy adopted by the Fed, leading to high volatility in the equity market.
Zacks.com
Inspire (INSP) Soars 7.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
INSP - Free Report) shares soared 7.9% in the last trading session to close at $176.89. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.4% loss over the past four weeks. Inspired scored a strong...
Zacks.com
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
ASC - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $11.04. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5% gain over the past four weeks. The uptick was owing to the...
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market
Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues throughout the year. Such crucial factors include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year. Major stock market indices in the United States like the Dow Jones...
Zacks.com
Continental Resources (CLR) Moves 8.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
CLR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.7% higher at $74.14. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% loss over the past four weeks. Continental Resources’ shares rallied on the...
Zacks.com
Is Haynes International (HAYN) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
HAYN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com
Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) Soars 11.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
NTCO - Free Report) shares rallied 11.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.42. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons to Retain Ecolab (ECL) Stock in Your Portfolio
ECL - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid product portfolio. A robust second-quarter 2022 performance, along with its strong business, is expected to contribute further. Compliance risks and cost fluctuations persist. Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has...
Zacks.com
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release
VIST - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Stock Jumps 15.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?
BRLT - Free Report) shares soared 15.7% in the last trading session to close at $6.72. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 14.9% loss over the past four weeks. Brilliant Earth’s stock rally...
Zacks.com
Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
IEP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.31, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Is the Fed Actually Threading the Needle?
In the midst of this grand bearish trading year of 2022 to this point, we’ve begun to see what looks like real resistance to the downside in the markets. It’s too early to call the bottom of the overall curve, but a +900 jump in the Dow in just the past three sessions — including a -370-point drop on Friday — and similar trading graphs in all the major indices are putting “the bottom” back into conversation.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 17th
MOV - Free Report) : This premier watchmaker which designs, manufactures and distributes Swiss luxury timepieces and accessible fashion watches, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days. Movado Group Inc. Price and Consensus. Movado Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Movado...
