Ozaukee County, WI

Ozaukee County's K-9 Wasko retiring after 6 years of service

By Jacie Griffith
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office's K-9 Wasko had his final practice with the Ozaukee County Special Response Team earlier this week.

K-9 Wasko has been part of the Special Response Team since 2016 and will retire next week.

Wasko and his handler, Sgt. Arndt, were presented with a plaque in recognition of his years of service with the team.

The plaque was handmade by Ozaukee County's Lt. McCormick (Ret.).

Thank you for your service, Wasko!

