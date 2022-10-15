ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MI

Evart Cruises Past Lake City

By Joe Buczek
 4 days ago

LAKE CITY – Evart won its third straight game with a 47-6 victory over Lake City on Friday.

The Wildcats (7-1) took a 6-0 lead to the second quarter and extended their lead to 27-0 at the half.

Evart travels to Harrison next Friday while Lake City (5-3) plays host to Ogemaw Heights.

