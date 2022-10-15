ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Beacon Health System breaks ground on new patient tower

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been an anchor institution in South Bend for generations. Now Memorial Hospital is preparing to serve future generations. Ceremonies on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a $232 million dollar patient tower. South Bend’s mayor and hospital personnel donned hardhats, grabbed shovels,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor

Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saint Mary’s College student spent many restless nights wondering if her father survived Hurricane Ian. Chuck Barna moved to Fort Meyers about a year-and-a-half ago and never thought he would experience a storm so catastrophic. He called it a “war zone” and “total...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Tensions run high at SJC commissioner meeting

MISHAWAKA, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning

(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building

A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
WNDU

Active shooter report at Success Academy determined to be false

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Surveillance cameras approved to be set up throughout Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - After last night’s approval by city commissioners, surveillance cameras are getting ready to be installed throughout Benton Harbor. The surveillance cameras had already been purchased by the city, and now the electrical connections needed for the cameras to work are set to be installed later this week.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

