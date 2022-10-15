Read full article on original website
WNDU
Beacon Health System breaks ground on new patient tower
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been an anchor institution in South Bend for generations. Now Memorial Hospital is preparing to serve future generations. Ceremonies on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a $232 million dollar patient tower. South Bend’s mayor and hospital personnel donned hardhats, grabbed shovels,...
WNDU
City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is searching for the next owner of the historic Lafayette Building downtown. Potential buyers got a chance to walk through and see the space during an open house Tuesday. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial office...
WNDU
Notre Dame, Mishawaka, Habitat for Humanity partner for affordable housing project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka, the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to help make housing more affordable in St. Joseph County. Habitat said roughly 14,000 families in the county are overpaying in rent, and want to become...
WANE-TV
Orkin lists Fort Wayne in annual ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two Indiana cities found their way onto Orkin’s annual “Top 50 Rattiest Cities” list this year, and Fort Wayne happened to be one of them. Fort Wayne ranked 48th on the list, while South Bend ranked 44th. Orkin ranked each city...
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau proposes low-income housing, shelter for homeless teens
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A charitable donation could go a long way in addressing a variety of housing headaches in St. Joseph County, beginning with the plight of homeless teens. An organization that has helped homeless teens for 50 years is about to get a new home of its...
WNDU
Surveillance cameras coming to Benton Harbor
WNDU
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka
abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
WNDU
South Bend man survives Hurricane Ian
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Saint Mary’s College student spent many restless nights wondering if her father survived Hurricane Ian. Chuck Barna moved to Fort Meyers about a year-and-a-half ago and never thought he would experience a storm so catastrophic. He called it a “war zone” and “total...
WNDU
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
WNDU
Tensions run high at SJC commissioner meeting
hometownnewsnow.com
Two Houses Burn Again on Same Morning
(Michigan City, IN) - There were two house fires in Michigan City this morning. Officials said the structures in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street and Coolspring Avenue were heavily damaged. According to the fire department, a smoke detector in one of the residences woke up a sleeping couple, whose...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville issues permit for million-square-foot building
A permit has been issued for the Region's first million-square-foot industrial building. It's part of the Silos at Sanders Farm development coming to Merrillville. Town council member Shawn Pettit says the permit brought in $325,000 in permit fees and called it "a historical event." "There's not a million-square-foot building in Lake County at all. We're the first ones to get that, so that's a feather in our cap," Pettit said during last week's council meeting.
WNDU
Active shooter report at Success Academy determined to be false
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says a report of an active shooter at Success Academy Tuesday afternoon was determined to be false. Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the school on Ardmore Trail on a report of an active shooter in the building. Officers checked the building and confirmed that all students and staff were safe.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
WNDU
Surveillance cameras approved to be set up throughout Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - After last night’s approval by city commissioners, surveillance cameras are getting ready to be installed throughout Benton Harbor. The surveillance cameras had already been purchased by the city, and now the electrical connections needed for the cameras to work are set to be installed later this week.
