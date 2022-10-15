Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing four people on the ground, injuring 25 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

