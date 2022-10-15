Read full article on original website
Related
Hamas leaders meet Assad in Damascus to 'turn the page'
DAMASCUS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Syria's President Bashar al-Assad met a delegation from Hamas on Wednesday, with the Sunni Palestinian Islamist faction saying the meeting could help "turn the page" after shunning Damascus for a decade.
Putin Declares Martial Law as Russian Leader Runs Out of Options
The Russian president said his decree applied to the four regions of Ukraine that Russia recently claimed it had annexed.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine￼
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed.
Herald & Review
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EDT
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing four people on the ground, injuring 25 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.
Comments / 0